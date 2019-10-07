Bath bombs that remove your fake tan in the bath now exist - and they take less than 10 minutes to work

The amazing bath bomb will strip your tan in only ten minutes. Picture: Lusso Tan

By Mared Parry

Taking off your tan is an annoyingly lengthy process so this'll be an absolute godsend.

The weather's getting colder and we're waving goodbye to summer, but some of us don't want to say farewell to our golden glow.

Self-tanning is great and it's especially great for winter as it gives the appearance of that bronzed holiday look all year round, however, taking it off is an absolute pain.

The bath bombs will transform the way you tan. Picture: Lusso Tan

Exfoliating, moisturising, applying it, and then taking it off before your re-application is a seriously long process, and some of us have definitely been subject to scrubbing our skin to get a tough layer of tan off.

Elbows, knees and dry skin patches can be a nightmare to sort ad there's nothing worse than having to dedicate an entire evening to taking it off - but there's a product that could change it all.

Lusso Tan has come up with an incredible invention which incorporates a relaxing bath with tan removal - zero effort needed.

Their bath bomb promises to remove tan by dissolving it whilst you're enjoying your bath - so grab a glass of wine and light some candles and let the treat do the work for you!

Tan Removal Bath Bomb, £8.50 from Lusso Tan - buy now

Lusso Tan have a whole range of tanning products. Picture: Lusso Tan

They're £8.50 each, so slightly on the pricier side, but you can break each bomb in half and get two uses from each one - not bad considering it's a multi-purpose treat.

The indie brand describe the bath bomb as having been "designed to repair and protect the skin."

They continue: "Avocado Oil is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids excellent for moisturising.

"Lemon Essential Oil’s high vitamin content boosts immunity and rejuvenates dull complexions.

"Witch Hazel & Jojoba Oil both have anti-inflammatory properties to reduce redness and keep the skin calm and comfortable."

They've stated that: "Different skin types or tan formulas will differ so the longer you soak the better the results." - so if you're chilling in the bath for a whole hour (it's totally doable!) then you'll be good as gold.

Just remember to maybe take in a loofah to make sure you're exfoliating your skin too.

The incredible self tan eraser will take your tan off in just five minutes. Picture: Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser, £12.99 from Superdrug - buy now

If you don't have a bath and are after a quick way of getting your tan off - Bondi Sands do an incredible removal mousse that's an absolute bargain.

It's called the Self Tan Eraser and will only cost you £12.99, and if you're in a rush all you need to do is apply the mousse to dry skin, wait anywhere from five to fifteen minutes and scrub it off with an exfoliating glove in the shower, et voila!