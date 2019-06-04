Best fake tans for 2019: From Bondi Sands to Bali Body

Look your bronzed best this summer with our top picks. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

As the hotter weather creeps in, a bronzed glow is becoming essential and we know the right products to help you with that.

With a sea of different fake tans available, it can be near enough impossible to settle on just one - they all offer such different things!

However, we've rounded up the best tans for summer 2019 all in one place, where the fastest drying, quickest developing and deepest coloured mousses, liquids and oils are here for your to browse.

Bondi Sands' Aero is the brand's newest launch. Picture: Bondi Sands

Dries instantly

Bondi Sands' Aero is the Australian tanning company's newest launch and it promises a deep tan that dries in literal seconds.

Gone are the days of jumping up and down naked in your bedroom waiting for the tan to try before you can sit down - with Aero you can literally get fully dressed and get on with your day pretty much straight after.

The tan applies very dark as the guide colour is not far from the shade it develops to, but it can get even darker over the 6 hours it develops.

However, the fact it dries instantly means you don't actually need to wash it off straight away, although it is recommended to do so any time after those six hours.

Aero Aerated Self-Tanning Foam, £18.99 from Bondi Sands - buy here

Bali Body's tanning mousse leaves you looking bronzed for days. Picture: Bali Body

Lasts for ages

Bali Body specialise in tanning products, from their oil to moisturisers and more recently their tanning mousse.

Their mousse in shade Dark goes on smoothly with a strong colour guide, develops for a few hours before needing a wash off.

We recommend leaving overnight for the darkest tan, and you can re-apply a second time if you want a tan that mimics that true Bali holiday.

Self Tanning Mousse, £25.95 from Bali Body - buy here

Doesn't need to be washed off

Liquid Gold is Bondi Sands' amazing £15 tan that doesn't need to be washed off. Picture: Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands combined their award-winning tanning mousse formula with their cult favourite product, the Liquid Gold oil and creating the stunning Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Foam.

Although it doesn't dry in seconds like Aero, this incredible formula leaves even the driest of skin hydrated thanks to its infusion of Argan Oil, and the colour develops slowly over six hours, getting gradually darker and even developing after you've washed off the formula.

The colour will last you up to a week and requires no wash-off, it's also Bondi Sands' longest-lasting tan.

Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam, £14.99 from Bondi Sands - buy here

Smells incredible

Doll Beauty's Tan comes in two shades. Picture: Doll Tan

Doll Beauty's amazing fake tan has sold out time after time due to it providing a deep dark tan without the usual biscuity smell of fake tan.

It's defining feature in our opinion is that the product smells like marshmallows and roses, it's so lovely.

Doll Tan display a before and after. Picture: Doll Tan

The relatively new tan comes in tow shades; Deep Dark and Medium Golden Glow.

It's infused with Caviar and Argan Oil to ensure your skin stays hydrated.

Doll Tan Mousse, £18 from Doll Beauty - buy here

Develops in an hour

Sienna X have an incredible range of fake tans, from lotions to sprays, mousses and more, but the one that's really caught our eye is the EXPRESS Q10 Tinted Self Tan Mousse.

Infused with Pomegranate and Vitamin E, it moisturises while it tans and it can give you a golden glow in only an hour.

The EXPRESS Q10 will leave you bronzed in only an hour. Picture: Sienna X

So if you're short on time, pop this on for an hour, shower, and you're ready to go.

Of course, you can leave it for up to four hours if you want a really deep tan - but that's entirely up to you.

A little goes a long way with this mousse, so the product will last you a while.

EXPRESS Q10 Tinted Self Tan, £24 from Sienna X - buy here

For your face

James Read is a tanning expert and has launched a successful tanning range after over 16 years in the industry.

From coconut water tanning water to face masks, he's done it all, and they're all fantastic products.

James Read's tanning face mask can be incorporated into a nighttime skincare routine. Picture: James Read

However, a standout is the incredible Sleep Mask Face Retinol, which you leave on overnight and ensures you don't have to skip out on your skincare in order to tan your face.

As well as gradually giving you an overnight glow, the mask contains Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and a blend of anti-ageing properties.

Sleep Mask Face Retinol, £30 from James Read - buy here

Pop it in your handbag

Isle of Paradise have a huge range that's easy to distinguish between the three shades of tan. Picture: Isle of Paradise

Isle of Paradise's Dark Self Tanning Water is a handbag-friendly 200ml, which means you can take it out and about with you, just in-case an impromptu night out happens.

You'll ideally need a mitt too, but this dark tan has a clear colour when applying and it'll develop over four to six hours, using its colour correcting actives for a natural bronzed glow with no streaks or orange tones.

Dark Self Tanning Water, £18.95 from Isle of Paradise - buy here