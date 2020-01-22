Tan expert reveals how to achieve perfect streak-free glow for under £10 in viral thread

Her brilliant tanning routine has been taken up by many. Picture: Twitter

By Mared Parry

The teenager showed her incredible routine which results in a perfect tan every time.

Fake tanning is a godsend if you're pasty and like a bit of a glow, but it's quite a long process for you to just end up streaky.

However, fear no more as Fleur Hobson (who has flawless fake tan) has revealed all of her top tips and her exact routine for having a perfect faked glow all year round.

READ MORE: The best fake tans: from Bali Body to Bondi Sands

The student has brilliant tan all year round. Picture: Instagram

The 16-year-old is currently studying at college but stated she still manages to fit her routine into her weekly plans and keeps her tan looking fresh.

Her tips have taken Twitter by storm, gaining over 100k likes since she posted the tutorial on the social media site last week.

Fleur, from Huddersfield posted a picture of her perfect fake tanned hands with the caption “thought i’d share my fake tan routine cos im bored and it might help some people out xxx” followed by her step-by-step guide to achieve a banging glow.

The student stated that she moisturises every single day to keep her skin hydrated and the tan lasting as long as possible without looking scaly.

She shared her arm before she tanned. Picture: Twitter

And a picture of her arm after tanning. Picture: Twitter

She wrote: "Before you apply your fake tan these are things you MUST do it’ll change your life.

"Whilst you have tan on you need to moisturise every single day (i do it after showering) it makes your tan last longer and makes it 100x easier to remove tan, these are the best ones! (cheap)”

Fleur added a picture of Vaseline's moisturisers underneath, which won't set you back more than a few pounds.

Fleur suggests people purchase these Vaseline moisturiser. Picture: Twitter

She also stressed how important it is to remove old tan, and suggested a Mango exfoliator from The Body Shop along with a cheap exfoliating glove she got for a pound from Home Bargains.

The teen continued: "Use them [the gloves] with either shower gel and body scrub or shower gel but body scrub makes a big difference, use it in circular motions with lots of pressure in your fingertips and the tan should just slide off if you’ve been moisturising well, do this before shaving!!

If you're after an exfoliator, this one from the Body Shop is great. Picture: Twitter

"Then shave everywhere with shaving foam and if after shaving there’s still old tan go back in with the exfoliating mitt and get it off, I also shave my face.

"I know it sounds daft but it gets rid of all the peach fuzz and makes your skin look so much better with/without makeup!"

She added: "Once you’re out the shower lather yourself in moisturiser and sleep in it, this gives your pores time to close so you don’t get those black dots, if you tan directly after a hot shower/shave you’ll get black dots everywhere and no one wants that believe me."

Fleur's favourite moisturiser is the Mango one from The Body Shop. Picture: Twitter

After you've done this, leave the moisturiser to soak in for 10 minutes before you start tanning.

Fleur says she uses the St Moriz Dark and Medium shades, which are her absolute favourite after she's tried a load of different brands.

She adds: "use MEDIUM on your feet and hands with a dense bronzer brush and again blend in circular motions, hands and feet always cling to the tan more so it is key to use a lighter shade!

The St Moriz tans are Fleur's top picks. Picture: Twitter

"Then after that use the same brush and the DARK shade on your face and blend again with the brush!

"Leave the tan on for 8 hours for best results, I do it whilst I'm asleep or if I have a day off I lounge around in a baggy t-shirt and loose flared leggings so they don’t mess the tan up, when you wake up wash it off with lukewarm NOT hot water otherwise it’ll come off loads."

After you've washed it off, pat yourself dry with a towel and make sure to moisturise straight away.

Garnier's Summer Body Moisturising Lotion is her favourite if her tan didn't come out dark enough, but if it all looks fab, it's back to the Vaseline ones.