Ruth Langsford squashes 'feud' with Phillip Schofield as they share emotional hug after he comes out as gay

Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford shared a sweet hug on This Morning today.

Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield have been plagued by ‘feud’ rumours over the past few weeks.

But the presenters seemingly put any bad feeling behind them as they shared an emotional hug on This Morning today when Phil, 57, came out as gay.

Phil bravely opened up about his sexuality today, as he told best friend Holly Willoughby: “I knew I wasn’t being honest with myself and I didn’t like myself very much. As a family, it is the right time.”

After thanking all the This Morning family at the end of the chat, Ruth and Eamonn appeared on screen to support their co-star.

When Holly, 38, referenced Phil’s wife Stephanie Lowe and their two kids, Ruth said: “They are all that matters,” as she hugged him.

Eamonn then praised Phil for his bravery, as he said: "It’s fantastic, so many people will be strengthened by this. We’ll be standing beside you."

At the end of last year, The Sun reported that Ruth had made an official complaint against Phillip, after he interrupted her during a Loose Women preview.

A source said at the time: "After Phillip literally cut her off in the middle of a sentence on air when she was hosting Loose Women she decided enough was enough. Yet again nothing changed.”

A spokesperson for ITV later denied reports, saying: “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

“Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise."

Meanwhile, Phillip bravely confessed he has been keeping the truth about his sexuality to himself for years, as he said: "It's been bothering me for a very long time, there’s no question that in recent times consumed my head.

"I got to the stage where I thought, we sit here everyday and some amazingly brave people come on and I’m listening to their story and I thought 'I have to be that person'."

When Holly asked how his wife Steph and two daughters reacted, he said: "It wasn’t easy to tell them, but they are so amazing and they got up and grabbed me and hugged me and said 'it’s okay, we’ll always be a family, the four of us.'