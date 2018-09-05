Phillip Schofield wife and daughters: Who is Stephanie Lowe and Ruby and Molly?
5 September 2018, 15:30
Who is This Morning's Philip Schofield married to? And who are his daughters? We take a look at Phillip's life away from the cameras.
Phillip Schofield is not just one of the nations favourite presenters on This Morning, the ITV star is also a husband and father of two daughters.
While the 56-year-old presenter keeps his private life under the radar, he lives a happy family life in his stunning Oxfordshire home with wife Stephanie Lowe and their children Ruby and Molly Schofield.
With an estimated net-worth of £8 million, Phil still appears to be grounded, and that could be to do with his close-knit family.
So who is Phillip Schofield's wife? And who are his daughters? We take a look at Phillip's family:
Phillip Schofield wife Stephanie Laing
Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly
Speaking of his pride and joy, Philip said: "I'm very proud of the fact that my daughters keep me very current. Both of them have great taste in music and play stuff that I maybe haven't heard before.
''I was driving Ruby back to uni [university] and she said, 'You've got to listen to this'. Ruby and her mates discovered it just before it broke - Megan Trainor's 'All About That Bass'.
''As we listened to it ... I can remember I said, oh my God, this is incredible. And I thank Ruby for introducing me to that, way before anybody else!''
Phillip Schofield's daughter Ruby
She volunteered at The Chiltern Centre, a charity for disabled children, and also raised £15,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust by trekking to Machu Pichuu.