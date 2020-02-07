Phillip Schofield sobs as he reveals his daughter's amazing reaction to him coming out as gay

Phillip Schofield came out as gay in an emotional interview with Holly Willoughby on This Morning today.

Phillip Schofield revealed he is gay in an emotional statement posted to Instagram earlier today.

Straight after issuing the statement, he appeared on This Morning to give an emotional interview to his co-host Holly Willoughby.

During his appearance, he opened up about his wife Steph and daughters Ruby, 24, and Molly, 27, revealing they had been 'amazing' throughout the process.

Phillip came out on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Speaking about Steph, he said: "It’s tough but it’s not something that’s happened quickly. I’ve had to deal with this for some time, we’ve been honest and we’ve been open. I can’t write in any statement what I feel in any statement. She’s incredible, there’s no-one in my life who would have supported me the way she has.

He also revealed that his daughters hugged him when he told them, adding: "It wasn’t easy but they are so amazing and they got up and grabbed me and hugged me and said it’s okay, we’ll always be a family."

Phillip added: "My mum called me saying I hope you’re okay, I went down to see her and she said ‘oh okay, well I don’t care’."

Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. Picture: PA

Holly interviewed Phillip on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

In a statement posted to his Instagram story, Phillip said: "You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you wont know what’s been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to be celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

"Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I Couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful supportive teams. Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward."