Phillip Schofield, 57, bravely comes out as gay

Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has come out as gay.

Phillip Schofield, who has been married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years, revealed he was gay on Friday morning in a statement he shared on Instagram.

In the statement he wrote: "You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you wont know what’s been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay. This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments. My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.

"Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to be celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family. Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

"Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I Couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful supportive teams.

"Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip."

Phillip Schofield was emotional as he made his announcement on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Following the Instagram announcement, Phillip and Holly appeared on This Morning to talk about the news.

Holly Willoughby read out the statement on the morning show, before Phillip said a few words himself.

Phillip told Holly: "It’s funny because everyone I’ve spoken to, you, have all been so loving and caring.

"My entire family have grabbed me and said it’s okay we love you, we’re proud of you. And every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter.

"It’s tough but it’s not something that’s happened quickly, I’ve had to deal with this for some time."

Phillip and Eamonn shared a hug following the announcement. Picture: ITV

Talking about his wife Steph, Phillip said: "We’ve been honest and we’ve been open. I can’t write in any statement what I feel for that woman; she’s incredible, there’s no one in my life who would have supported me the way she has."

When Holly asked Phillip why he chose to come out now, he said: "It’s a good question, you know this has been bothering me for a very long time, there’s no question that in recent times it has consumed my head and has become an issue in my head.

"So I got to the stage where I thought we sit here everyday and some amazingly brave person is sitting here and I’m listening to their story and I have to be that person."

Phillip Schofield sobbed and he revealed the truth. Picture: ITV

Phillip continued: "I knew I wasn't being honest with myself and I didn’t like myself very much. As a family it is the right time.

"There are people around the world we always say 'talk to someone', when we say that, 'you must talk to someone', I have, I mentioned, talking to people does bring you back and does save you.

"You have to discuss it with my friends, with my family, with my wife."

Phillip said he "didn't know what the world will be like now", before adding that while he felt guilty, he was also "proud" of himself.

Following the conversation, Phillip and Holly shared a sweet hug before Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes came onto the screen, also giving the TV host a big hug.

