Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky Holly Willoughby gag after Philip Schofield comes out as gay in emotional This Morning interview

7 February 2020, 10:25 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 12:15

Phillip Schofield was comforted by Eamonn Holmes - before he made a cheeky joke
Phillip Schofield was comforted by Eamonn Holmes - before he made a cheeky joke. Picture: ITV/Getty
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The This Morning presenter told fans he was gay via Instagram before appearing on today's show with usual presenters Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn Holmes joked that he wondered why Philip Schofield's wife let him enjoy 'hot tubs' with Holly Willoughby... moments after he came out as gay.

Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford were on hand to give Schofe a warm hug after he came out on today's This Morning - but the Irishman couldn't resist making a cheeky gag.

Schofe, 57, revealed that he has been supported by his wife and two daughters as he came to terms with his sexuality, and it seemed that his feud with colleagues Eamonn and Ruth had also been healed as he told the nation how troubled he had felt.

After Holly Willoughby, 38, read out a statement as Phil sat quietly beside her, Eamonn and Ruth came over to offer their support.

Eamonn said: "It’s fantastic so many people will be strengthened. We’ll be standing beside you."

Read more: Phillip Schofield's statement in full as he admits, 'I'm gay'

Ruth Langsford shared a warm embrace with Phillip after his news
Ruth Langsford shared a warm embrace with Phillip after his news. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

Ruth added: "Steph and the family are all that matters."

After the four of them enjoyed a hug, Holly soothed: "You’ve been waiting for this moment."

However, in typical Eamonn style, he made a cheeky dig.

He said: "I thought you were going to resign! I've always asked 'how come he can sit in a hot tub with Holly and Steph doesn’t have a problem, and Dan [Baldwin] doesn’t have a problem..."

Phillip cried: "She’s the sister I never had."

The show of unity is sure to delight This Morning viewers who have been eager to learn all about the rumoured feud that had caused tensions backstage at the award-winning daytime show.

Read more: Phillip Schofield sobs as he reveals daughters' reactions to him coming out

Eamonn and Phil hugged it out, and Ruth joined in
Eamonn and Phil hugged it out, and Ruth joined in. Picture: ITV
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford at the NTAs last week
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford at the NTAs last week. Picture: Getty

Just last week, Eamonn was filmed appearing to 'snatch' a National Television Award from the mitts of his silver-haired rival, just minutes after a very awkward exchange on stage as they accepted the gong.

The feud between the two presenters was reported to have sparked after Phillip rudely cut off Ruth during a live link from Loose Women.

