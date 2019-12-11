Ruth Langsford rages as Phillip Schofield cuts her off live on air in unearthed clip that sparked 'feud'

The clip sees Ruth Langsford raging after Phillip Schofield cut her off mid sentence.

This Morning has been at the centre of controversy this week, after claims host Ruth Langsford made a formal complaint about co-star Phillip Schofield.

And now eagle-eyed ITV viewers have unearthed the exact moment which seemingly sparked the feud back in April.

In the clip, the pair can be seen clashing during a live chat between the This Morning and Loose Women studios.

As Ruth, 59, explained what viewers could expect to see coming up on the talk show, Phil cut her off mid sentence as he said: "Guys, we are going to have to jump in there and stop you I’m afraid.

"We are a bit tight for time on this end, thank you, Ruth. We will catch you guys a little bit later."

Phil has been criticised for cutting off Ruth mid-sentence. Picture: ITV

Clearly annoyed, Ruth can be seen hitting her pen on the desk, before muttering under her breath: "Well I only had about two more words to say… but don’t worry."

The chat then goes back to Phil and his co-host Holly Willoughby, who cheerily carry on with the morning show.

After being shared on Twitter, one user reacted: "Oh my god the dramatics hahahaha."

Another tagged Phillip, and asked: “Where’s your apology for this? So rude!”

While a third disagreed, writing: “He did nothing wrong!”

This comes after The Sun reported that Ruth has filed an official complaint against Phillip – with eight other well known names on the show speaking out against him too.

A source told the publication: “Ruth and Eamonn both appear to be treated harshly by Phillip.

"After Phillip literally cut her off in the middle of a sentence on air when she was hosting Loose Women she decided enough was enough. Yet again nothing changed.”

Heart FM presenter Amanda Holden has since thrown her support behind Ruth, saying she ‘admires’ her for speaking out.

When probed over the latest controversy on her Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston, the 48-year-old said: “I admire anyone for sticking up for themselves because it's not an easy thing to do.”

She then cheekily added: “There’s a tin opener and a can somewhere, and other people have finally found the tin opener.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ITV has denied any bad feeling, slamming it as “malicious gossip.”

They said: “Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

“Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off-screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”