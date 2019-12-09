Phillip Schofield defies Holly Willoughby ‘feud’ rumours after claims This Morning presenters ‘at war’

Phillip Schofield has come under fire. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Phillip Schofield has ignored claims that his fellow This Morning presenters ‘have complained about his behaviour’ behind-the-scenes.

This Morning has faced controversy over the weekend after it was reported Phillip Schofield’s relationship with his co-stars has become ‘fragmented’.

The Sun reported that his friendship with host Holly Willoughby is now strained, with the publication also stating that Ruth Langsford recently made an official complaint about the 57-year-old.

But now Phil has seemingly ignored the allegations of any bad feeling between him and his daytime wife Holly, 38, by sharing a video of them on Twitter.

In the clip, the pair can be seen accepting an Award for Best Daytime Show, as he exclaims: “We’ve won again!,” as Holly replies: “I can’t believe it.”

Phillip Schofield has come under fire. Picture: ITV

He continues: “‘We can’t believe it. Thank you so much, it’s so lovely. The awards where people who watch the show vote for you are so important.”

Read More: Amanda Holden throws support behind Ruth Langsford in Phillip Schofield row

Alongside the video, Phil simply wrote ‘thank you’ along with a smiling face emoji.

This comes after claims fellow This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were missing from their Christmas party amid reports they decided not to attend in order to avoid Phillip.

Read More: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford snub This Morning Christmas party 'to avoid Phillip Schofield'

A group photo from the evening out was shared on Instagram alongside Phil, Kem Cetinay, Alice Beer, Phil Vickery, Trinny Woodall and Rochelle Humes, but Eamonn and Ruth, who present the popular daytime show on Fridays, were nowhere to be seen.

An ITV source revealed: “Ruth and Eamonn both appear to be treated harshly by Phillip. After Phillip literally cut her off in the middle of a sentence on air when she was hosting Loose Women she decided enough was enough. Yet again nothing changed.”

In another clip from the party, Phillip can be heard giving a speech about the This Morning team being 'family'.

A spokesperson for ITV has since said: “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

“Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

“Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off-screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”