Amanda Holden throws support behind Ruth Langsford in Phillip Schofield row

Amanda Holden has supported Ruth Langsford after it was claimed she issued a ‘formal complaint’ about Phillip Schofield.

Over the weekend it was reported This Morning’s Ruth Langsford complained about co-star Phillip Schofield after he “rudely” cut her off mid-air.

Back in April, the pair had a frosty exchange when they spoke over each other while Ruth, 59, was doing a live preview of Loose Women, which she also hosts.

As Phillip, 57, cut her off abruptly, saying: "We’re a bit tight for time at this end," she retorted: "I only had about two more words to say, don’t worry."

Phil and Holly's relationship is reportedly 'strained'. Picture: ITV

And now Heart FM presenter Amanda Holden has thrown her support behind Ruth, saying she ‘admires’ her for speaking out.

When probed over the latest controversy on her Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston, the 48-year-old said: “I admire anyone for sticking up for themselves because it's not an easy thing to do.”

She then cheekily added: “There’s a tin opener and a can somewhere, and other people have finally found the tin opener.”

Amanda and Phillip are thought to have fallen out when Holly Willoughby took a break from This Morning to present I’m A Celeb in Australia.

Claims suggest the silver-haired TV star "blocked" Amanda's chances of stepping in and instead "pushed" for Rochelle Humes to win the sought-after TV gig instead.

The star addressed the rumours earlier this year, explaining that she wanted to put the past behind her.

She told co-host Jamie: “I’ve moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it," to which he replied: “You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there anymore to the story?”

Amanda revealed: “I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?”

Jamie added: “The olive branch had been extended.”

Meanwhile, Phillip is now said to be at the centre of a “civil war” with some ITV colleagues, and his friendship with Holly has even come into question.

The Sun reported that eight ITV presenters have described a “toxic” environment backstage at the show.

And after Ruth reportedly took her complaint to ITV bosses, a source revealed to the publication: “Ruth and Eamonn both appear to be treated harshly by Phillip.

"After Phillip literally cut her off in the middle of a sentence on air when she was hosting Loose Women she decided enough was enough. Yet again nothing changed.”

A spokesperson for ITV has since said: “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

“Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

“Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off-screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”