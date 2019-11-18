The Script, Maisie Peters and Jamie and Amanda switch on Regent Street’s Christmas lights

The Regent Street Christmas lights are more wonderful than ever before. Picture: PA

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Regent Street - and it's never looked better.

If you're not in the Christmas spirit yet, head to London's Regent Street for instant festive cheer.

The lighting up of Regent Street is one of the key markers of Christmas, and this year the world-renowned street is celebrating its 200th birthday, making its Yuletide decorations even more spectacular.

The official switch on event, which took place on 14th November, saw the famous street go traffic-free as people got stuck in to some serious late night Christmas shopping.

Beginning a classic evening of seasonal festivity, the cast of A Christmas Carol opened the show, followed by a performance from British singer and songwriter, Maisie Peters, with Irish rock trio, The Script rounding things off.

A whole host of famous faces were there to push the button. Picture: PA

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden were in the Christmas spirit. Picture: PA

All of the night's musical artists were there to turn on lights with Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden - who had an absolute blast getting in to the Christmas spirit with thousands of Londoners.

Regent Street was established in 1819 and has been at the heart of London for two centuries. Today, it has evolved into a world-renowned shopping destination.

