This Morning bosses considered replacing Phillip Schofield with GMB's Ben Shephard

ITV bosses have considered replacing Schofield with Good Morning Britain presenter, Ben Shephard. Picture: ITV

Holly and Ben shared amazing on-screen chemistry and sources state it hasn't gone unnoticed.

ITV bosses have considered replacing This Morning veteran Phillip Schofield with popular Good Morning Britain host Ben Shepard after he's displayed brilliant on-screen chemistry with Holly Willoughby.

The Sun's Bizarre column revealed that Emma Gormley, a daytime boss at ITV revealed that Ben, 44, would be her top choice to replace Phillip, 57, if he leaves the show.

Ben has impressed ITV bosses with his great presenting style and likeabilty. Picture: ITV

Shephard has co-hosted Good Morning Britain since April 2014 and often steps in to replace Piers Morgan when he is away, working usually with Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway.

He's stepped in to co-host This Morning at times too, and always has a great time presenting alongside Holly Willoughby, 38.

Their great rapport clearly hasn't gone unnoticed as it looks like Ben could be the frontrunner to land a permanent spot if Phillip was to leave the show for any reason.

The news follows the recent rift between Phillip and fellow daytime TV star Ruth Langsford, 59, who formally complained about him, along with eight other ITV presenters.

Holly and Phillip have hosted This Morning together for nearly 10 years. Picture: PA

Ruth, who is married to her co-host Eamon Holmes, made a formal complaint about Phil after she claims he rudely interrupted her back in April of this year.

And The Sun revealed last weekend that another eight stars, who remain unnamed at the moment, have also raised concerns about the atmosphere Phillip has caused because of his behaviour.

Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden has also thrown her support behind Langsford, saying she admires "anyone who sticks up for themselves as it's not an easy thing to do."

Amanda's previously been vocal about her feelings towards Phillip. Picture: ITV

She also suggested there was a can of worms about to be opened, adding: "There is a tin opener and a can somewhere, and other people have found the opener."

Holly and Phillip's friendship has also been questioned recently, with body language experts claiming the pair are looking "awkward" around each other as of late.

However, ITV has claimed that Phillip is the victim of "malicious gossip".

A show spokeswoman said: “This is absolutely not a description of This Morning we recognise."