Piers Morgan 'makes savage dig' at Phillip Schofield in support of Ruth Langsford amid 'feud'

4 February 2020, 13:42 | Updated: 4 February 2020, 15:07

Things got very awkward on Loose Women today...

Piers Morgan seemingly took a jibe at Phillip Schofield with a cutting comment on Loose Women today.

The Good Morning Britain presenter appeared on the show with co-star Susanna Reid, but in typical Piers style, it didn’t take long for him to cause controversy.

It was previously reported that Loose Women presenter Ruth complained about This Morning’s Phillip after he “rudely” cut her off mid-air. Since then, there’s been rumours the pair are in the midst of a backstage feud.

Piers made a jibe at Ruth and Phillip's feud
Piers made a jibe at Ruth and Phillip's feud. Picture: ITV

And while speaking about his upcoming trip to LA, Piers seemed to joke about the row, as he said: “We all know people who are supposed to be nice in the business, don’t we Ruth…”

Read More: Piers Morgan hit with 1095 Ofcom complaints after 'mocking Chinese language' on GMB

Ruth then looked awkwardly, before moving the conversation on. But this didn’t stop viewers noticing, as one wrote: “Piers having a dig at Schofield…”

“The Piers Morgan Phillip Schofield dig is going to be Viral by 2pm. #LooseWomen,” said another.

This comes after Ruth and Phillip were called out for their ‘frosty’ exchange at the NTAs last week.

Read More: Piers Morgan leaks screen-grabs of his and Meghan Markle's Twitter direct messages

After This Morning scooped the gong for Live Magazine Show, the entire team took to the stage to accept the award.

While on stage, Holly Willoughby was the first to speak, thanking fans for their support, and telling them that her co-star Phil had a "heart of gold".

Phillip then said a few words before turning to Ruth and Eamonn and saying: "Eamonn and Ruth, your Fridays are fantastic, we love you so much. You should say something too I think."

Ruth then took the award and had a chance to say a few words.

A source revealed to the Sun Online that the entire exchange was staged, as they told the publication: "Ruth has never been invited by Phil to speak during an NTAs acceptance speech before until now.

"It was clearly all staged by bosses at This Morning, but Ruth clearly bristled when Phil put his arm around her."

Viewers also had their say on the 'awkward' moment, with one commenting: "Absolutely SCREAMING at Phillip thanking Eamonn and Ruth and FINALLY alerting them speak after ten years".

