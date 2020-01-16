Piers Morgan leaks screen-grabs of his and Meghan Markle's Twitter direct messages

The TV anchor has shared the angry tweet, which has a DM from Meghan Markle in it. Picture: ITV/PA/Twitter

By Mared Parry

The controversial ITV anchor often rants about his and Meghan's former 'friendship'

Piers Morgan has spoken out once again about Meghan Markle, but this time he's brought receipts.

The scorned TV presenter and journalist, 54, shocked his followers last night after he decided to take to Twitter to show evidence that Meghan, 38, messaged him directly back in 2015.

READ MORE: Watch Piers Morgan get destroyed at darts by first female World Champion

Piers has spoken out on Twitter, slamming the royal. Picture: ITV

The Good Morning Britain host has previously shared information about his and Meghan's very brief friendship, before she apparently ghosted him once she became a royal.

Piers alleged that their first conversation came after the Duchess of Sussex slid into his DMs on Twitter and gushed over how much of a fan she was.

To prove he was 'telling the truth', he shared the sketchy screenshot to his 7.1millon followers.

Meghan has stayed silent and ignored all of Piers' jibes. Picture: PA

He captioned the image: "In happier times.. when Meghan first slid into my DMs... think it's fair to say she's probably not such a 'big fan' of mine now."

In the message, it can be seen that an account with the handle @meghanmarkle allegedly sent a DM to him at 1:00am on the 11th of September, 2015.

The message reads "Well hello there - thanks for he follow. Big fan of yours!"

The message Piers shared has been liked over a thousand times. Picture: Twitter

The Tweet has amassed over 10.6k likes since it was posted last night, and endless comments from his followers and from others defending Meghan.

One commented "It's mad how you've got a wife that's alright with all this." with another saying "You are obsessed with Meghan. It is not healthy. Grow up!"

Another said: "Dude you're coming over as deeply... deeply creepy".

"This is quite scary now Piers" joined another.

The Duchess' recent announcement that she and Harry would be stepping down as royal seniors has angered many, including Piers.

He spoke out on Good Morning Britain, calling their behaviour "outrageous".