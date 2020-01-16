Piers Morgan leaks screen-grabs of his and Meghan Markle's Twitter direct messages

16 January 2020, 11:16

The TV anchor has shared the angry tweet, which has a DM from Meghan Markle in it
The TV anchor has shared the angry tweet, which has a DM from Meghan Markle in it. Picture: ITV/PA/Twitter
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The controversial ITV anchor often rants about his and Meghan's former 'friendship'

Piers Morgan has spoken out once again about Meghan Markle, but this time he's brought receipts.

The scorned TV presenter and journalist, 54, shocked his followers last night after he decided to take to Twitter to show evidence that Meghan, 38, messaged him directly back in 2015.

READ MORE: Watch Piers Morgan get destroyed at darts by first female World Champion

Piers has spoken out on Twitter, slamming the royal
Piers has spoken out on Twitter, slamming the royal. Picture: ITV

The Good Morning Britain host has previously shared information about his and Meghan's very brief friendship, before she apparently ghosted him once she became a royal.

Piers alleged that their first conversation came after the Duchess of Sussex slid into his DMs on Twitter and gushed over how much of a fan she was.

To prove he was 'telling the truth', he shared the sketchy screenshot to his 7.1millon followers.

Meghan has stayed silent and ignored all of Piers' jibes
Meghan has stayed silent and ignored all of Piers' jibes. Picture: PA

He captioned the image: "In happier times.. when Meghan first slid into my DMs... think it's fair to say she's probably not such a 'big fan' of mine now."

In the message, it can be seen that an account with the handle @meghanmarkle allegedly sent a DM to him at 1:00am on the 11th of September, 2015.

The message reads "Well hello there - thanks for he follow. Big fan of yours!"

The message Piers shared has been liked over a thousand times
The message Piers shared has been liked over a thousand times. Picture: Twitter

The Tweet has amassed over 10.6k likes since it was posted last night, and endless comments from his followers and from others defending Meghan.

One commented "It's mad how you've got a wife that's alright with all this." with another saying "You are obsessed with Meghan. It is not healthy. Grow up!"

Another said: "Dude you're coming over as deeply... deeply creepy".

"This is quite scary now Piers" joined another.

The Duchess' recent announcement that she and Harry would be stepping down as royal seniors has angered many, including Piers.

He spoke out on Good Morning Britain, calling their behaviour "outrageous".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rugby League World Cup draw: England to play Samoa in opener

Flybe co-owner Stobart links airline's financial woes to EU 'delay'

UK & World

Sandi Toksvig quits The Great British Bake Off to work on other projects

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sandi has quit The Great British Bake Off

Why did Sandi Toksvig quit The Great British Bake Off and who will replace her?

TV & Movies

Julia Goulding is taking a break from Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey actress Julia Goulding and why is she leaving Corrie?

TV & Movies

You can now make your dogs walks a lot more exciting

Aldi is selling a Nerf Gun specifically made for playing fetch with your dog

Lifestyle

The couple were happily married over a decade ago, but have called it quits

Ant McPartlin to 'give ex-wife Lisa Armstrong huge £31m divorce settlement'

Celebrities

The popular online e-tailer has implemented a new feature

ASOS introduce feature that displays clothes on variety of different size models

Fashion

Sandi has quit GBBO after joining in 2017

Great British Bake Off shock as Sandi Toksvig quits after three years

TV & Movies