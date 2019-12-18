Watch Piers Morgan get destroyed in darts game by first female World Championship winner Fallon Sherrock

Fallon Sherrock made history by becoming the first ever woman to win the Darts World Championship at Alexandra Palace yesterday.

Piers Morgan got completely destroyed in a darts game on Good Morning Britain earlier today after challenging the new World Championship winner - Fallon Sharron - to a round.

Fallon became the first female World Championship winner yesterday. Picture: PA

Fallon, a 25-year-old mum, made history yesterday after becoming the first female ever to beat a man at the championship, winning 3-2 over Ted Evetts.

Less than 12 hours after her spectacular win, she took on Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, and absolutely annihilated him.

Last night Fallon Sherlock became the first woman to ever beat a man in the World Men’s Darts Championship.. and today, she beat me. So she’s obviously brilliant..Congrats ⁦@Fsherrock⁩ - amazing achievement! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/suZa28WDmz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2019

She 41, which was lower than her 91.48 average last night, but still beat out Piers' 22.

Piers later thanked her on Twitter (though did spell her name wrong), saying: "Last night Fallon Sherlock became the first woman to ever beat a man in the World Men's Darts Championship... and today, she beat me."So she's obviously brilliant. Congrats @Fsherrock - amazing achievement!"

Piers vs darts hero Fallon Sherrock!



Easiest victory ever, @Fsherrock 👏👏 Unlucky @piersmorgan 😏 pic.twitter.com/0Mri7FhaxX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 18, 2019

She also opened up to Piers and his co-host Susanna Reid about her win, saying: "I've always had the game but us women have never had the opportunity to prove it.

"Last night I proved to myself and everyone else that us women can play darts against men and we can beat them."

