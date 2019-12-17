The Chase's Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha weds partner Olly eight months after Parkinson's diagnosis

17 December 2019, 16:42

Paul and Olly got hitched in front of 38 guests.

Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha - who stars as one of the chasers on ITV's The Chase - has wed his longterm partner Olly in a ceremony in front of 38 guests.

The quizmaster and comedian, 49, announced the happy news on his blog, revealing that they had a dinner with 75 people and a party with 300 guests on the big day.

Paul announced his engagement earlier this year
Paul announced his engagement earlier this year. Picture: PA

He wrote: "Best of all, when I woke up the next morning, I realised: 'I hadn’t thought about my Parkinson’s once.

Read more: Caroline Flack confirms she won't be presenting the next series of Love Island following assault charge

"All I thought was how lucky I was to have lived a life where my friends and family are amazing. On to married life."

Paul announced that he had proposed back in January, writing: "I proposed today. He said yes. Thus starts yet another diet."

He previously opened up about their relationship, saying: "We are in an open relationship, but can't say more than that...

"One of the advantages of being gay is that there is no traditional template for how you are meant to engage with your partner... 

"Hetero relationships are based on the idea of procreation and offering a loving environment for your children, therefore by definition would mean monogamy."

Read more: Royal fans spot ‘awkward’ moment Kate Middleton appears to shrug Prince William’s hand off her during A Berry Royal Christmas

Paul announced that he had Parkinson's disease earlier this year, saying: "I have Parkinson's disease. I will fight this with every breath I have."

Paul Sinha has wed his longterm partner
Paul Sinha has wed his longterm partner. Picture: ITV

Paul added: "On the evening of Thursday May 30th, an experienced consultant neurologist calmly informed me that I had Parkinson’s disease."

He continued that: "behind the facade of the cheerful, late night comedy festival drunk was a man deeply scared about facing the truth when back in the UK."

NOW READ:

Kerry Katona accuses Phillip Schofield of ‘double standards’ as she wades in on This Morning feud rumours

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Olly Murs is excited to spend time over Christmas with his new girlfriend

Olly Murs says Christmas won’t be ‘lonely’ for the first time in four years after meeting girlfriend Amelia Tank
David Coles passed away after a battle with his health

Strictly star Reverend Richard Coles announces tragic death of his partner
The star rushed to help the man involved in the crash

Ellie Goulding first on scene to rescue driver involved in collision with huge lorry on dual carriageway
The star put out a statement on her Instagram

Caroline Flack confirms she won't be presenting the next series of Love Island following assault charge
Brooke Vincent looks amazing in her new Instagram photo

Corrie’s Brooke Vincent shares glamorous makeover after saying she felt 'ashamed' of post baby body

Trending on Heart

Here's how you can avoid the common cold this season

How to avoid the common cold this festive season: From cutting down on alcohol to improving your hygiene

Lifestyle

The 'jail' has a clever riddle written on the top

Crafty mum creates DIY 'toy jail' so her kids clean up after themselves

Lifestyle

'How to watch Game of Thrones' was one of the top search terms of the year

These are the most Googled questions and phrases of 2019

Lifestyle

Whirlpool is recalling thousands of dangerous machines

Whirlpool urgently recall 519,000 fire-risk washing machines - how to check if your model is affected

Lifestyle

Who Is Ken Nwosu?

Who is Sticks & Stones' lead actor Ken Nwosu and what character did he play in Killing Eve?

TV & Movies

This classy cocktail will add a touch of class to a Christmas Eve party

Perfect cocktails to serve to friends and guests this Christmas

Christmas