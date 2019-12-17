The Chase's Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha weds partner Olly eight months after Parkinson's diagnosis

Paul and Olly got hitched in front of 38 guests.

Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha - who stars as one of the chasers on ITV's The Chase - has wed his longterm partner Olly in a ceremony in front of 38 guests.

The quizmaster and comedian, 49, announced the happy news on his blog, revealing that they had a dinner with 75 people and a party with 300 guests on the big day.

Paul announced his engagement earlier this year. Picture: PA

He wrote: "Best of all, when I woke up the next morning, I realised: 'I hadn’t thought about my Parkinson’s once.

"All I thought was how lucky I was to have lived a life where my friends and family are amazing. On to married life."

Paul announced that he had proposed back in January, writing: "I proposed today. He said yes. Thus starts yet another diet."

He previously opened up about their relationship, saying: "We are in an open relationship, but can't say more than that...

"One of the advantages of being gay is that there is no traditional template for how you are meant to engage with your partner...

"Hetero relationships are based on the idea of procreation and offering a loving environment for your children, therefore by definition would mean monogamy."

Paul announced that he had Parkinson's disease earlier this year, saying: "I have Parkinson's disease. I will fight this with every breath I have."

Paul Sinha has wed his longterm partner. Picture: ITV

Paul added: "On the evening of Thursday May 30th, an experienced consultant neurologist calmly informed me that I had Parkinson’s disease."

He continued that: "behind the facade of the cheerful, late night comedy festival drunk was a man deeply scared about facing the truth when back in the UK."

