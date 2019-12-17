Royal fans spot ‘awkward’ moment Kate Middleton appears to shrug Prince William’s hand off her during A Berry Royal Christmas

By Alice Dear

People have been left questioning what happened in the moment caught on camera between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton starred in a TV special with Mary Berry to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge starred in A Berry Royal Christmas, which shed a light on the couple’s charitable works as they threw a Christmas party for members of the organisations they work with.

While the show gave royal fans a much-loved look into Christmas for the Cambridges, there was a moment caught by some eagle-eyed viewers that took away from the warm fuzzy feeling the rest of the show projected.

In the uncomfortable moment, Kate appears to be shrugging William's hand off her shoulder. Picture: BBC

People said the Duchess looked like she moved "with quickness" from William's hand. Picture: BBC

In a few seconds caught towards the end of the show, William and Kate can be seen chatting to charity workers, before the Duchess appears to shrug off William’s hand on her shoulder.

The moment was captured on Twitter, as viewers noticed the “quickness” the Duchess moved with when touched by her husband of seven years.

The royal couple appeared in a special focused around a Christmas party they threw for the staff at charities and organisations they work with. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

One person commented that the moment was “too awkward” and that “it should have been cut out”.

Another wrote: “She moved with a quickness!”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a bake-off with Mary Berry. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

While we don’t know exactly what happened in the short moment caught on camera, social media users are already jumping to conclusions.

However, many have defended the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for keeping their appearance professional.

One person commented on the video: “I like the way they interact, it’s professional.

“I don’t want to see excessive hand holding and back rubbing. It’s awkward, like you’re intruding on a private moment.”

Another person wrote: “Why can’t people just be content with the fact that she didn’t feel a PDA was appropriate at that moment/at that event, it wasn’t about them, it was about all the volunteers. I wish people would stop trying to pick holes in their relationship.”