Kerry Katona accuses Phillip Schofield of ‘double standards’ as she wades in on This Morning feud rumours

Kerry Katona has accused Phillip Schofield of 'double standards'. Picture: ITV

Kerry Katona has had her say on Phillip Schofield following rumours of a ‘civil war’ on This Morning.

Phillip Schofield has been at the centre of a media storm after it was reported his This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford had made a formal complaint about his behaviour.

And now Kerry Katona has had her say on the presenter, saying that the drama is “interesting” and "he can get away with anything".

In her new! magazine column, the 39-year-old referenced her infamous interview on This Morning back in 2008, which saw her career almost ruined following suggestions she was intoxicated.

After watching Phillip, 57, and co-host Holly Willoughby, 38, present the ITV daytime telly show hungover after the NTAs, Kerry said she found the ‘double standards’ upsetting.

She wrote: "Everyone thought I was p***** - which I wasn't - and ever since it's been harder to get work because people assume I'm a liability.

"So you can imagine how upsetting I find it when Holly and Phil come on the show hungover the morning after the NTAs."

The mum-of-five continued: "One time Holly had stains down her dress and Phil was in his suit - and everyone celebrates it like it's the funniest thing in the word."

Adding it "just screams double standards”, she finally said: "When you're the king of ITV you can get away with anything."

Kerry was referencing one of the TV duos most famous moments back in January 2016, when they headed straight from the NTAs afterparty to host the show, still wearing their outfits.

However, the star has since said she "adores Philip", writing in an Instagram post: "He has ALWAYS been absolutely lovely with me and my children as has holly!

"We’ve known each other for many years!!"

This comes after Phil recently come under fire when The Sun reported that Ruth, 59, had complained about his conduct following an awkward exchange between the pair.

In a clip from April this year, Phil can be seen cutting Ruth off while she was filming a segment on Loose Women, leaving the presenter visibly fuming.

An ITV source told the publication: “Ruth and Eamonn both appear to be treated harshly by Phillip.

“After Phillip literally cut her off in the middle of a sentence on air when she was hosting Loose Women she decided enough was enough. Yet again nothing changed.”

However, a spokesperson for ITV has since said: “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

“Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

“Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off-screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”