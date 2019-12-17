Caroline Flack confirms she won't be presenting the next series of Love Island following assault charge

17 December 2019, 10:19 | Updated: 17 December 2019, 13:29

The star put out a statement on her Instagram
The star put out a statement on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The star made a statement on her Instagram story on Tuesday morning.

Caroline Flack has confirmed she will not be presenting the new series of Love Island in 2020, following her arrest and charge of assault by beating.

The presenter, 40, has been accused of getting physical with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

READ MORE: Who will replace Caroline Flack on Love Island 2020? Predictions, rumours and more

The star posted a statement on her Instagram stories earlier today
The star posted a statement on her Instagram stories earlier today. Picture: Instagram

In her statement on Instagram, Caroline wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.

Caroline thanked her friends and family for their support throughout
Caroline thanked her friends and family for their support throughout. Picture: Instagram

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest."

Since the news broke this morning, ITV have released their own statement regarding the future of Caroline on the popular ITV2 show.

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Paul Sinha

The Chase's Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha weds partner Olly eight months after Parkinson's diagnosis
Olly Murs is excited to spend time over Christmas with his new girlfriend

Olly Murs says Christmas won’t be ‘lonely’ for the first time in four years after meeting girlfriend Amelia Tank
David Coles passed away after a battle with his health

Strictly star Reverend Richard Coles announces tragic death of his partner
The star rushed to help the man involved in the crash

Ellie Goulding first on scene to rescue driver involved in collision with huge lorry on dual carriageway
Brooke Vincent looks amazing in her new Instagram photo

Corrie’s Brooke Vincent shares glamorous makeover after saying she felt 'ashamed' of post baby body

Trending on Heart

Here's how you can avoid the common cold this season

How to avoid the common cold this festive season: From cutting down on alcohol to improving your hygiene

Lifestyle

The 'jail' has a clever riddle written on the top

Crafty mum creates DIY 'toy jail' so her kids clean up after themselves

Lifestyle

'How to watch Game of Thrones' was one of the top search terms of the year

These are the most Googled questions and phrases of 2019

Lifestyle

Whirlpool is recalling thousands of dangerous machines

Whirlpool urgently recall 519,000 fire-risk washing machines - how to check if your model is affected

Lifestyle

Who Is Ken Nwosu?

Who is Sticks & Stones' lead actor Ken Nwosu and what character did he play in Killing Eve?

TV & Movies

This classy cocktail will add a touch of class to a Christmas Eve party

Perfect cocktails to serve to friends and guests this Christmas

Christmas