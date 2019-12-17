Caroline Flack confirms she won't be presenting the next series of Love Island following assault charge

By Mared Parry

The star made a statement on her Instagram story on Tuesday morning.

Caroline Flack has confirmed she will not be presenting the new series of Love Island in 2020, following her arrest and charge of assault by beating.

The presenter, 40, has been accused of getting physical with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

In her statement on Instagram, Caroline wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest."

Since the news broke this morning, ITV have released their own statement regarding the future of Caroline on the popular ITV2 show.

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."