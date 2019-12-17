Who will present winter Love Island 2020? Odds and predictions as Caroline Flack steps down

Caroline Flack has stepped down from Love Island. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Winter Love Island will likely have a new host following the news that Caroline Flack has stepped down - here's who could replace her.

Caroline Flack has announced that she won't return to present Winter Love Island when it starts next year.

The presenter, 40, announced on Instagram that she had made the decision to step down from the series following reports that she had assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her north London home last week.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.

But who will replace Caroline Flack? Here are the latest odds and predictions about the new Love Island host:

Maura Higgins

Love Island 2019 star Maura Higgins sparked rumours that she would be the new host after she posted a photo of her in a bikini captioned: "Do one winter", which is the slogan for the show. Her Love Island co-star Chris Taylor commented on the post saying: "I really hope this means what I think it means".

She also posted a pic of herself in a private jet alongside the caption: "Off to the sun to shoot something very exciting..."

The odds of Maura being the host are around 3/1, according to BetFair.

Rick Edwards

Could Rick Edwards be the new host? Picture: PA

Soon after the reports of the assault came out, Rick Edwards tweeted (then deleted): "Well, ITV2. I'm pretty free in January, I'll happily travel to South Africa, and I've never been charged with assault."

He then added: "Full disclosure though, I was once charged with public urination in New York. Hope that's not a problem."

Rick's odds have been set at 20/1.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore presented Survival Of The Fittest last year, another dating show that took place in Cape Town - so it would make sense if she was asked to do Love Island too. She has also presented I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, so already has a good relationship with ITV.

She is the current bookies favourite to step up to the job, with odds of 2/1.

Emily Atack

I'm A Celeb 2018 runner-up Emily Atack also regularly presents ITV shows like Extra Camp and Celebrity Juice, so could be a contender to step into the Love Island shoes. Emily's odds are at 4/1.