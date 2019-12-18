Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev welcome baby girl, Maven Aria, two weeks late as star reveals she gave birth in bathroom
18 December 2019, 10:18 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 11:05
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have become parents for the first time, welcoming a baby girl last weekend.
Rachel Riley, 33, and Pasha Kovalev announced the birth of their baby girl this week, revealing the little one – who they have named Maven Aria – was born on Sunday morning.
The Countdown star and her Strictly Come Dancing husband welcomed their daughter two weeks late, with Rachel revealing she ended up giving birth in their bathroom.
Sharing a number of pictures of the little one next to a Christmas tree, Rachel wrote: “After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn’t get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time!
“She’s absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love.”
Newborn Maven was born 7lbs 4 on Sunday 15th December.
2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4. After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn’t have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us in to be nick of time! She’s absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love ❤️❤️❤️❤️👶🏼 #newborn #babygirl #maven #baby
The couple have also revealed the meaning behind the little one’s name, explaining that Maven means “one who understands” and Aria means “lioness”.
The couple dressed their newborn in a rainbow coloured onsie for the pictures, as they posed next to their Christmas tree, with Strictly’s Pasha holding the little one in his arms.
Following the original announcement post, Rachel shared a close-up of the baby in Pasha’s arms with the caption: “Mave”.