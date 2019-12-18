Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev welcome baby girl, Maven Aria, two weeks late as star reveals she gave birth in bathroom

18 December 2019, 10:18 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 11:05

Rachel Riley and Pasha have welcomed a baby girl
Rachel Riley and Pasha have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Twitter/Rachel Riley
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have become parents for the first time, welcoming a baby girl last weekend.

Rachel Riley, 33, and Pasha Kovalev announced the birth of their baby girl this week, revealing the little one – who they have named Maven Aria – was born on Sunday morning.

The Countdown star and her Strictly Come Dancing husband welcomed their daughter two weeks late, with Rachel revealing she ended up giving birth in their bathroom.

Sharing a number of pictures of the little one next to a Christmas tree, Rachel wrote: “After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn’t get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time!

They have named their daughter Maven Aria
They have named their daughter Maven Aria. Picture: Twitter/Rachel Riley
Maven was born on Sunday morning
Maven was born on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter/Rachel Riley

“She’s absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love.”

Newborn Maven was born 7lbs 4 on Sunday 15th December.

The couple said they are "in love" with their newborn
The couple said they are "in love" with their newborn. Picture: Twitter/Rachel Riley

The couple have also revealed the meaning behind the little one’s name, explaining that Maven means “one who understands” and Aria means “lioness”.

The couple dressed their newborn in a rainbow coloured onsie for the pictures, as they posed next to their Christmas tree, with Strictly’s Pasha holding the little one in his arms.

Following the original announcement post, Rachel shared a close-up of the baby in Pasha’s arms with the caption: “Mave”.

