Olly Murs says Christmas won't be 'lonely' for the first time in four years after meeting girlfriend Amelia Tank

17 December 2019, 16:14

Olly Murs is excited to spend time over Christmas with his new girlfriend
Picture: PA/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Olly Murs has found love with new beau Amelia, and is excited to spend Christmas with her after years of being single for the festive period.

Olly Murs said the past four Christmases have been “lonely” due to single life, but is now ready to get into the festive spirit with his new girlfriend.

The X Factor star, 35, has been dating body builder and finance worker Amelia Tank, 27, since September, and things sound to be going very well.

Speaking to The Sun, Olly said: "I'm going to spend some time with her [Amelia] really, it's been amazing.

Olly Murs said the past four Christmases have been “lonely” due to single life
Picture: PA

“I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great.

"I'll be enjoying that, and spending time with my family, watching The Voice when it comes out.”

Reflecting on his new romance, Olly said “this is new for me”, explaining that he had a girlfriend four years ago, but this feels “completely different” and “fresh and new”.

Olly’s ex girlfriend was Francesca Thomas, who the Troublemaker hitmaker he was with from 2013 to 2016
Picture: Instagram

He added: “They always say when you're always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like."

Amelia is somewhat of a mystery, not being in the public eye herself, however, we know the 27-year-old works in finance, and in 2018 became Bikini Pro World Champion & International Model World Champion.

Olly’s ex girlfriend was Francesca Thomas, who the Troublemaker hitmaker he was with from 2013 to 2016 before they split.

The X Factor star, 35, has been dating body builder and finance worker Amelia Tank
Picture: Instagram

While he may only be a few months into a relationship with new beau Amelia, it looks like the star is smitten.

"We're spending Christmas Day with our families and then we're having our own Christmas together”, he explained: “It's going to be nice.

"We're not living together yet, but whoah, I can barely look after myself! Who knows? I'm in a great place and I love being with her so we'll see."

