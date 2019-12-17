Ellie Goulding first on scene to rescue driver involved in collision with huge lorry on dual carriageway

The chart-topping singer helped a man in need after a Royal Mail lorry crashed into his VW Golf.

Ellie Goulding has been hailed a 'hero' after rushing to help a man who was involved in a car crash yesterday morning.

The collision, which involved a black VW golf and a large red Royal Mail lorry, happened yesterday morning on a dual carriageway near Perivale in North West London and Goulding, 32, witnessed the whole thing.

The car was involved in a crash with a huge red lorry. Picture: Twitter

Pop star Ellie, who is known for her hits Army, Love Me Like You Do and Your Song was being driven down the same road as the same time the crash occurred and she immediately got out of her vehicle to check.

Another witness filmed the incident and posted it on social media and Ellie can be seen with her hair in a bun and wearing a black gilet, rushing to the scene to check if the driver was okay.

The large lorry can be seen pushing the Golf down the section of road, scraping it sideways until it managed to break to a halt.

Ellie can be seen from behind in the video shared on social media. Picture: Twitter

Chart-topper Ellie took to Instagram to share about the incident, sharing a screenshot of an article about what had occurred, and wrote as a caption: "I’m the one in the car checking if the guy was ok – craziest thing I’ve ever seen on the road."

She continued: "Everyone was driving past but my driver guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others, everyone!’

Ellie then shared a plain black screen with white text on it reading: "On a side note, I can’t believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking if the other driver was ok.

"What on earth :'("

The star recently married and is a close friend of the Royals. Picture: PA

Also in the video, the driver of the lorry can be seen getting out of the car and throwing his hands in the air, exclaiming "I honestly didn't see him!"

Straight after the car driver told the lorry driver: "You spun me around!" and other witnesses accused the lorry driver of dragging the VW Golf "for a mile" down the road.

In the video, Ellie can be heard challenging the people filming the situation and not helping, saying "Why are you filming? You don't need to film it sir?" to which he replied: "Of course you film it, it's evidence".

Then she can be seen getting into the car and checking to see if the driver is okay.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to the Met Police for a comment.