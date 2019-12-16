Joe Wicks and wife Rosie share first pictures of baby boy born three weeks early

16 December 2019, 09:39 | Updated: 16 December 2019, 12:52

The fitness expert and chef welcome his second child into the world with wife Rosie
The fitness expert and chef welcome his second child into the world with wife Rosie. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The fitness and nutrition coach's wife gave birth to their first son yesterday afternoon.

Joe Wicks has taken to Instagram to share the wonderful news that his wife Rosie has given birth to the pair's second child three weeks earlier than expected.

The Body Coach, 33, shared a number of images and videos with fans yesterday afternoon, gushing that his son was "the best early Christmas present ever" and added that Rosie and the baby were doing great.

READ MORE: Joe Wicks and wife Rosie announce they're expecting second child in January 2020

Joe shared the adorable picture of him beaming on his Instagram yesterday
Joe shared the adorable picture of him beaming on his Instagram yesterday. Picture: Instagram
There's a series of images on the star's social media
There's a series of images on the star's social media. Picture: Instagram

Joe, who works as a health and wellness YouTuber, fitness coach, author and chef already has a one-year-old daughter, Indie, with Rosie, who he married in June this year after three years of dating.

They announced their second pregnancy only in August of this year, and their son made an early appearance as he was due in January, Joe revealed.

In a post on his Instagram grid, the star wrote: "We welcomed our little baby boy into the world today. He is the best early Christmas present ever ❤️😍

The baby boy was welcomed into the world yesterday
The baby boy was welcomed into the world yesterday. Picture: Instagram
The moment Indie met her little brother for the first time
The moment Indie met her little brother for the first time. Picture: Instagram

"He decided to come 3 weeks earlier than expected and weighs 5lb 14oz 👶🏼 Rosie and the baby are both happy and doing great.

"We still haven’t got a name for him yet but I’ll share it when we do ☺️

"Thanks for all your wonderful messages and well wishes for us all, Love Joe, Rosie, Indie and baby."

When Joe and Rosie announced the pregnancy late this summer, they revealed that they'd decided to not find out their baby's gender in a sweet social media post of them with daughter Indie.

Back in August, the couple shared this image to announce the pregnancy
Back in August, the couple shared this image to announce the pregnancy. Picture: Instagram
Joe shared that it feels so good to have 'one of each'
Joe shared that it feels so good to have 'one of each'. Picture: Instagram

Joe wrote alongside the sweet family snap: "Weeeeeee’re having another baby. We are very happy and excited to grow our family ❤️.

"We don’t know the sex and won’t find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Andrew Brady and Caroline Flack were engaged last year

Andrew Brady shares 'Caroline Flack NDA' and says 'abuse has no gender' following 'assault' scandal
Kate Middleton has revealed Prince Louis' first words

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis' first words were inspired by Bake Off's Mary Berry

Royals

Jacqueline spoke out about the rumours on Lorraine earlier today

Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne drama in first interview since I'm A Celeb win
Shane Filan's mum has passed away

Heartbreak for Westlife star Shane Filan as his mother Mae passes away
Nicky Henson has died aged 74

Nicky Henson dead: Eastenders and Downton Abbey actor dies after 19 year cancer battle

Trending on Heart

The Australian mum has turned her passion into an income

Mum charges £13 an hour decorating busy families' Christmas trees

Lifestyle

The couple have bought a new home with the winnings

Jobless dad-of-eight who won £3.75 million on gambling site still claims £3,000 a month of benefits

Lifestyle

You season 2 will be out very soon and we can't wait

When is Netflix's YOU season 2 released, who's the cast and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Bradley was in fits of laughter on the show's segment

Bradley Walsh is inconsolable after Eamonn Holmes makes filthy joke on This Morning

TV & Movies

Flu has been on the rise according to health professional

Parents urged to vaccinate 'super-spreader' kids as flu cases rise by 25 per cent in a week

Lifestyle

Kelvin has said he'd love to partner up with Matt Evers on Dancing On ice

Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher won't rule out Dancing On Ice... and wants to team up with Matt Evers

Strictly Come Dancing