Joe Wicks and wife Rosie share first pictures of baby boy born three weeks early

The fitness expert and chef welcome his second child into the world with wife Rosie. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The fitness and nutrition coach's wife gave birth to their first son yesterday afternoon.

Joe Wicks has taken to Instagram to share the wonderful news that his wife Rosie has given birth to the pair's second child three weeks earlier than expected.

The Body Coach, 33, shared a number of images and videos with fans yesterday afternoon, gushing that his son was "the best early Christmas present ever" and added that Rosie and the baby were doing great.

READ MORE: Joe Wicks and wife Rosie announce they're expecting second child in January 2020

Joe shared the adorable picture of him beaming on his Instagram yesterday. Picture: Instagram

There's a series of images on the star's social media. Picture: Instagram

Joe, who works as a health and wellness YouTuber, fitness coach, author and chef already has a one-year-old daughter, Indie, with Rosie, who he married in June this year after three years of dating.

They announced their second pregnancy only in August of this year, and their son made an early appearance as he was due in January, Joe revealed.

In a post on his Instagram grid, the star wrote: "We welcomed our little baby boy into the world today. He is the best early Christmas present ever ❤️😍

The baby boy was welcomed into the world yesterday. Picture: Instagram

The moment Indie met her little brother for the first time. Picture: Instagram

"He decided to come 3 weeks earlier than expected and weighs 5lb 14oz 👶🏼 Rosie and the baby are both happy and doing great.

"We still haven’t got a name for him yet but I’ll share it when we do ☺️

"Thanks for all your wonderful messages and well wishes for us all, Love Joe, Rosie, Indie and baby."

When Joe and Rosie announced the pregnancy late this summer, they revealed that they'd decided to not find out their baby's gender in a sweet social media post of them with daughter Indie.

Back in August, the couple shared this image to announce the pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

Joe shared that it feels so good to have 'one of each'. Picture: Instagram

Joe wrote alongside the sweet family snap: "Weeeeeee’re having another baby. We are very happy and excited to grow our family ❤️.

"We don’t know the sex and won’t find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January."