Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie are expecting a second child in January

11 August 2019, 15:53

Joe Wicks and Rosie The Body Coach
Joe Wicks and Rosie The Body Coach. Picture: Getty

Awww, what lovely news. The Body Coach Joe Wicks has announced his beautiful family is getting a new addition.

Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, the personal trainer revealed his wife Rosie is pregnant again and due early in the new year.

Their daughter Indie has only recently turned one so the couple will certainly have their hands full!

A delighted Joe posted a gorgeous picture of the three of them - together with Rosie's cute baby bump.

He said: "Weeeeeee’re having another baby 👶🏼😝We are very happy and excited to grow our family ❤️ We don’t know the sex and won’t find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January 😬🎉"

Joe's celebrity pals were quick to congratulate the pair on their news with Jools Oliver writing: "Fantastic happy news," while Davina McCall added: "Yaaay".

Joe and Rosie have had an exciting year, tying the knot in July and embarking on a one month trip around Costa Rica with their baby Indie. Joe has also set up his hugely-popular Wean In 15 project, a follow-up to his Lean in 15 franchise.

Read more: Who is The Body Coach's wife Rosie Jones?

