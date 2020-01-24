Piers Morgan hit with 841 Ofcom complaints after 'mocking Chinese language' on GMB

24 January 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 24 January 2020, 12:10

The shock moment happened on Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

Hundreds of people have complained to Ofcom about Piers Morgan mocked the Chinese language during an episode of Good Morning Britain.

The broadcasting regulator received 841 complaints about the incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning.

The outspoken presenter, 54, was ranting about Princess Anne doing a dairy farm advert, saying that the farm is called "ching chong ching".

Speaking alongside his co-host Susanna Reid, he said: "I like Peter Phillips, I met him at a lunch last year, but that is not a good look for the Royals. Flogging Chinese State owned milk - it’s a state owned dairy farm.

Piers appeared to mock the Chinese language and accent
Piers appeared to mock the Chinese language and accent. Picture: ITV

"The big question for Meghan and Harry in their brave new world where they think it’s going to be ethical and lovely but people are going to be chucking millions at them like Peter Phillips because he’s Royal.

"He’s a nice guy, he’s not a HRH - the problem is other people. All these actors go to China to do these terrible ads thinking we’d never see them and Peter thinks the same."

He continued: "Oh Peter for God’s sake man. This is the problem - people want association with the Royals, they want to exploit them. He should be flogging milk made here.

"What's the name of it? Ching chong ching?"

Viewers were outraged by the incident
Viewers were outraged by the incident. Picture: ITV

Susanna Reid called him up on it, saying: "Taking the Mickey out of foreign languages is rather 1970s", and viewers slammed Piers for his apparent mocking of the Chinese language and accent.

One person tweeted: "Good lord! Piers is drop the Asian stereotype, pretending to do a Chinese translation with, sorry but: Ching Chong ching... is my dude for real?!?!?"

