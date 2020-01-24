Wetherspoons ban parents from having more than two alcoholic drinks if they're with kids

Weatherspoons has banned parents from drinking more than two alcoholic drinks. Picture: Getty Images

Wetherspoon pubs have the right to stop those with children from ordering more than two drinks.

According to reports, adults with children will be allowed to have one alcoholic drink in Weatherspoons, and a further one if they are having a sit-down meal.

The nationwide policy was revealed when a poster was put up at on particular branch in Gravesend at the Robert Pocock pub last Sunday.

Following an incident of ‘unruly behaviour’, the message reportedly read: "As part of our licensing it is our responsibility to ensure that we are protecting children from harm.

"Therefore adults in charge of children will be allowed to have one alcoholic drink and a further alcoholic drink with a sit-down meal."

Parents could be refused a third drink. Picture: Getty Images

It also stated that staff would have the "legal right to refuse service of alcohol" to customers who are over the limit.

The Mirror reports the poster in Kent has since been taken down, but the rule still stands, with individual managers able to enforce it at their own discretion.

While the pub said the policy had not been "followed rigorously", bosses stated they would be taking it forward for 2020.

The news has split social media users, with one person Tweeting: “Boycott Wetherspoons. Don't want to be dictated to by idiots.”

While another disagreed and said it's a “Good idea,”.

A JD Wetherspoon spokesman has since said: "The notice was briefly up in the pub, but this is no longer the case.

"The manager took the decision to put the poster in the pub to emphasise to customers that she would not allow parents to drink while their children were running round uncontrolled in the pub.

"The notice had a positive effect, with mostly good feedback."

According to a 1902 licensing act, it’s illegal to be drunk while in charge of a child under the age of seven in a public place..

If parents break the rules, they can face a fine or up to a month in jail.