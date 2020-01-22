Mum reveals 'genius' way she uses Amazon Alexa to help potty train her son

A mum has revealed her Alexa hack to potty training. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon

By Naomi Bartram

One woman has explained how she uses her smart speaker to help with toilet training her young child.

Potty training can be tough for all new parents, and anything that can reduce the amount of crying and tantrums has to be a win.

So when one woman revealed she uses an Amazon Alexa to get her little one on the toilet, struggling mums and dads went wild over the idea.

Posting on Facebook group The Motherload, the mum said that she sets a reminder for her son to go to the loo every day.

She said: "I don't know if everyone has already thought of this and I'm a bit behind but thought I'd share.

Echo Dots are sold for around £50 from Amazon. Picture: Amazon

"I have an echo dot (Alexa) in my kitchen. I ask her to set a reminder for every 40 minutes for '[son] to sit on the potty'.

"It's great because she says 'sit on the potty' and he thinks it's brilliant!!

"It has been so successful and really helped his potty training!"

She went on to explain that she rewards him with a sticker every time he does it right, adding: "Potty training has been a nightmare in our house so I'm feeling happy this morning we are finally making some progress.

"He starts school in September so feeling the pressure a bit now."

Obviously the tip went down a storm with other parents, as the post racked up more than 300 likes in just a few hours, with mums and dads hailed it ‘genius’.

"OMG worth having the Alexa just for that!", said one mum, while another agreed: "What a great idea!"

"That is genius - our little boy would love that and much more likely to do it being told by Alexa than us I'm sure! Thanks for sharing,” wrote a third.

While a fourth added: "Love this idea! Been trying to encourage my son to use the potty so gonna enlist Alexa's help!"

You can get yourself an Alexa Echo Dot from around £49.99 from Amazon.

This comes after another mum shared her own hack to keeping her little ones occupied during the weekly shop.

A woman revealed her shopping trolley hack. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Mums Australia

Taking to Facebook group Kmart Mums Australia, the mother called Lauren shared a picture of her young child in the child seat of the trolley, with an ice tray clipper to the handles, facing her little one.

Lauren had filled the ice cube trays with a variety of healthy and delicious snacks for her child to concentrate on while she was busy shopping.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "When snacks are life, we shop with a whole buffet."

She added: "One giant ice cube tray full of snacks and two stroller clips kept my little one happy the entire trip!"