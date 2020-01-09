Mum shares 'genius' hack to keep your children occupied during the weekly shop, using just an ice tray and pegs

This hack will keep your kids happy – as long as there are snacks around. Picture: Facebook/ Kmart Mums Australia/ Getty

By Alice Dear

One mum has become a legend after sharing her super easy and super cheap hack to getting the shop done with no drama.

Hitting the supermarket for the weekly shop can be mayhem for anyone.

Throw in one or two screaming children and you've got yourself mission impossible.

READ MORE: Mum left furious as woman tells her it is 'illegal' to put her children in supermarket trolley

But your days of stressing out in the aisles of your local supermarket are over as one mum shares her ultimate hack to keep your children occupied and happy during the shop.

The mum has been hailed a 'genius' for sharing her hack. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Mums Australia

A woman named Lauren took to Facebook group Kmart Mums Australia to share her tip with their 350,000+ followers.

The mother shared a picture of her little one in the child seat of the trolley, with an ice tray clipper to the handles, facing her little one.

Lauren had filled the ice cube trays with a variety of healthy and delicious snacks for her child to concentrate on while she was busy shopping.

You can pick up pegs for less than a pound on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

Writing on the group, she said: "When snacks are life, we shop with a whole buffet."

She added: "One giant ice cube tray full of snacks and two stroller clips kept my little one happy the entire trip!"

In the UK, you can grab yourself a large cube ice tray from Amazon for under £5, and the clips for under £1 on the same site.

You can pick up a large cube ice tray from stores, or online at Amazon. Picture: Amazon

Other mums in the group have hailed the hack as "genius" and have applauded her for sharing the clever idea.

One women comment on the post: "What a great hack for shopping with the little ones! Wish I fit in the trolley seat and could snack while shopping haha."

READ MORE: Furious parents slam Matalan for selling sports crop tops for girls as young as two