Furious parents slam Matalan for selling sports crop tops for girls as young as two

Matalan has been slammed for selling children's crop tops. Picture: Matalan/Facebook

A mum has fumed over Matalan’s range of gym-style crop tops for girls as young as two.

With the New Year in full swing, plenty of people have vowed to get healthy in 2020.

But now high street giant Matalan has been slammed by parents for selling matching sports gear for mums and their young daughters.

The store recently has a 'Souluxe' range which features leggings and sports bras for girls aged between two and 13 years, costing between £6 and £9.

It includes a purple patterned crop top with matching leggings, as well as a Frozen-themed crop top and tropical print leggings.

Matalan is selling sportswear for children as young as two. Picture: Matalan

Mothers and daughters can wear matching leggings. Picture: Matalan

After seeing the fitness wear online, one mum was left outraged, claiming they are trying to drag them into the 'January weight loss craze'.

Taking to Facebook, she fumed: “Today I opened an email from Matalan which had an empowering-sounding subject but actually promoted workout clothes for the ‘full family,’ comprising women, men, and young girls.”

She added: “Young girls this age should be playing sports or engaging in active lifestyles, not joining in the January weight loss craze.”

And shoppers have been quick to share their opinions after the issue was highlighted on Facebook group ‘Let Clothes Be Clothes’.

One slammed: “Why would a two-year-old need sport leggings and crop top?”

Other parents also noted the range specifically targets mothers and daughters - rather than fathers and their sons.

“Nothing wrong with promoting sports for kids per se but why no boys selection when you click on the sportswear title? Just brings up men/women’s/girls,” said one person.

While another Facebook post said: “Past two years this seems to be a thing - not kids getting active in January, but specifically girls…

“Why are girls being included in the push for getting fit after Christmas (which retailers do every year) but not boys.”

And a third added: “My views on four-year-olds needing skin tight, revealing workout clothes are a whole other rant!”

A spokesperson for Matalan has since said the store has boys’ sportswear as well, adding: “As a family retailer, Matalan offers a wide range of products for different age groups and uses.”

The sportswear description online specifies the products create a "sporty look that's perfect for dance classes or sports lessons."