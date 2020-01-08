Mum left furious as woman tells her it is 'illegal' to put her children in supermarket trolley

8 January 2020, 12:20

Mum left furious as woman tells her it is 'illegal' to put her children in supermarket trolley
By Alice Dear

One woman took to social media to complain after she was told she was using the child seat of her supermarket trolley wrong.

An unnamed woman was left confused after she was told off my a fellow shopper during a trip to Coles, an Australian supermarket brand.

According to Yahoo, the woman took to a Sydney Mum's Facebook group to raise the question whether she had done something wrong.

READ MORE: Furious parents slam Matalan for selling sports crop tops for girls as young as two

The mother wrote on the page: "I was told off by a lady today and she told me it is illegal. Is she correct?"

One woman told her her children in the trolley seat was 'illegal' [stock image]. Picture: Getty

She added a picture of her two children, who look to be between the ages of five and ten – although this has not been confirmed – sat next to each other in the two-seater child seat of the large trolley.

Many people were quick to reply to the post, with many agreeing that while it probably isn't illegal, there might be a weight limit to to the trolleys.

Some people commented that they predicted the maximum weight allowed is 18 kilograms.

The woman responded by saying her children's weight combined was around 35 kilograms.

People online have assured the woman what she did probably wasn't illegal. Picture: Getty

One person commented on her post:: "It’s kind of a shame the person who told you didn’t try to explain more kindly.”

Another added: “I don’t know about illegal but if their combined weight is significantly more than the limit stated, your trolley might not be balanced and could tip when you go over a bump if they rock it."

A third person commented on the post: "Probably not illegal, but also not a wise idea because of the potential risk of the trolley falling if the weight becomes unbalanced as the kids move."

The woman was shopping at Coles in Sydney when she was 'told off'. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Coles told the Daily Mail: "Most Coles stores have a selection of specialty trolleys available for our customers' convenience.

"These include baby capsule, twin and twin toddler trolleys as well as trolleys for those with limited mobility.

"We encourage parents ensure their children fit safely in the seat and use the seatbelts where provided."

READ MORE: Mum slammed by friend after she refuses to leave nine-year-old daughter at a party 'unsupervised'

