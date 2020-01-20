Mum transforms son's bedroom into incredible fire station complete with pole and fire engine

20 January 2020, 12:06

The incredible red bedroom looks seriously realistic
The incredible red bedroom looks seriously realistic. Picture: Facebook
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The mum went wild on the decorations and not a single detail was missed for her son's bedroom.

A mum has revealed her amazing bedroom makeover she created for her young child, which has been made to look just like a fire station.

No detail was spared when it came to the room, as it even has its own fireman's pole in the corner and a bed which looks like a fire engine.

READ MORE: Creative student transforms drab university bedroom into lavish pad for just £400

His desk area looks amazing, complete with all of the labels
His desk area looks amazing, complete with all of the labels. Picture: Facebook/diyonabudgetofficial

One wall is covered in a brick wallpaper from B&Q to look like the side of a station, with two large 'garage doors' painted on, as well as two windows above them.

All of the bedroom's furniture is red, white or black with tiny details such as the health and safety stickers being added to the walls for extra effect.

Pictures of the fab room were shared onto the Facebook group DIY on a budget, and other mums were blown away by the incredible transformation.

The room is complete with a ladder and fire extinguisher too
The room is complete with a ladder and fire extinguisher too. Picture: Facebook
The fire doors and the pole are amazing features in the bedroom
The fire doors and the pole are amazing features in the bedroom. Picture: Facebook

One member of the group who was incredibly impressed said: “One of the best things I’ve seen on here, my boy would love this.”

Another added: “This Is the best room I've ever seen!”

With another person gushing: “Absolutely brilliant my son would love this.”

The mum was extremely flattered by all of the amazing comments, and she replied: “Wow was not expecting this reaction thank you all so much for the lovely comments.”

