Creative student transforms drab university bedroom into glam pad for only £400

The glam bedroom doesn't even look like the same place. Picture: Jam Press

By Mared Parry

She isn't living like most students do and is proud of her creation - as she should be!

University student Olivia Price absolutely shocked her Twitter followers when she posted a video of her bedroom transformation.

A Mrs Hinch superfan, the 19-year-old was inspired by the cleanfluencer's pristine home, which is all in shades of white and grey.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch chill together with a cup of tea

The stunning bedroom was all designed by the student. Picture: Jam Press

The window corner of the room has some tired cream curtains and a wood-effect chair. Picture: Jam Press

The University of Liverpool student has turned her previously dull room which had the very basics - a chair, bed and a chest of drawers - into an absolute haven.

For only £400 she transformed the bedroom, which is now filled with grey, white and cream throws and pillows, monochrome artwork and plenty of mirrors.

By adding a bunch of mirrors across the room - Liv has added stick-on ones to the large wall and behind her door as well as a large freestanding one by the door - she opens up the space and makes it seem a lot brighter.

The student posted a before and after video on her Twitter, and explained that she ditched the dull beige in favour of a bright white and grey tones.

Liv bough a new chest of drawers, curtains, rugs and covered the bed in fluffy pillows and throws. Picture: Jam Press

Liv knows a thing or two about redecorating and says she loves interior design. Picture: Jam Press

The room was drab beforehand and lacked character. Picture: Jam Press

She said: "I chose to renovate it because I wanted to make my student house my home, I also put in a effort to make the living spaces ‘home-y’ before every body else moved in.

"There is such a stigma behind student homes not being cared for by the students living in them as they are low on money and not living there for long, but I do love interior design and have done for years.

"The wall of mirrors is made up of stick-on mirrors from Ikea and all cushions and blankets are from eBay."

The doorway has been transformed with a creative rug, new furnitures and mirrors. Picture: Jam Press

Olivia put some lovely artwork on the walls. Picture: Jam Press

Quite unexpectedly, she said: "The rug was the most expensive part of the room.

"Some of the stuff is recycled and finally with all new furniture, from curtains to paint, it cost about £400.

"I wanted a girly room on a budget with clean and breathable feel. I love making a room white as it makes it feel bigger, which is also why I used so many mirrors, not because I’m vain but because they create more space."

The stunning transformation got loads of attention on Twitter, amassing thousands of retweets.

Liv explained: ‘The online reaction was mad, I had so many DMs asking where I got most of the things in my room, my mother and sister helped me put it together but as the design was finished and they were so pleased with the transformation too.

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk should keep an eye out, Liv's looking like the hottest new interior designer in town!