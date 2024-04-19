Spanish holiday destination considering water restrictions for tourists

Spain is dealing with the effects of the high numbers of British tourists.

By Alice Dear

Holidaymakers heading to the Catalonia region may be restricted to 100 litres of water per day in the future as tensions across Spain grow towards tourists.

Brits visiting the popular Spanish holiday destination of Catalonia may face water restrictions as it is reported the Catalan government are considering taking steps in a bid to tackle drought in the region.

The region of Catalonia is home to some of the biggest Spanish holiday destinations for Brits looking for sunny weather and beaches, including Barcelona, Costa Brava, Sitges, Cadaqués and Costa Daurada.

However, the high numbers of tourists flocking to these areas and others across Spain is causing tensions between locals and holidaymakers, with many areas brining in new rules for visitors.

For example, the Catalan government are considering restricting the amount of water each tourist can use while staying in the resorts to 100 litres per day, per person for three months.



It has been reported these changes could come into place if domestic consumption does not decrease across the region, with the move being considered in a bid to tackle drought in the area.

According to Barcelona’s hotel guild, the average tourist visiting Barcelona in 2022 used around 163 litres per day, 240 litres for those staying in luxury hotels.

It is believed these water restrictions would not include the water used to fill swimming pools.



This comes as tensions rise across the Canary Islands, with locals taking action to protest the effects of tourists.

On 12th April, protesters in Tenerife started a hunger strike and also demonstrated against the building of a hotel and beach resort in the area.

The movement has been called Canarias Se Agota, which means 'The Canaries Have Had Enough', with the group expressing "exhaustion" over "excessive tourism" and "lack of attention to the basic needs of the population".