Full list of Spain's new travel rules for tourists including drink limits and strict dress code

Spain has introduced new rules for Brits this year. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Families heading to Spain this summer will have to be aware of new rules coming into place for tourists.

Ahead of the summer holidays, many families are planning to jet off to Spain over the next few months.

But while places such as Majorca and Ibiza are popular holiday hotspots for families across the country, there will be some new rules in place this year.

Ranging from drinking restrictions to smoking bans, here's how you can prepare for your holiday…

Drink limits

Those staying in all-inclusive hotels in Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza will be limited to six alcoholic drinks per day.

There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day. Picture: Getty Images

These will be distributed between lunch and dinner, so tourists will only be offered three free drinks per meal and any extra beverages will have to be paid for.

The new law applies to resorts in Ibiza and Majorca, as well as some hotels in the Balearic Islands.

Officials have also stopped pub crawls and the sale of alcohol in shops between 9.30pm and 8am, as well as the advertising of party boats in some areas.

Strict dress code

In Majorca, some restaurants have also imposed strict dress codes including a ban on tourists wearing football shirts.

The clothing ban includes:

Tank tops without straps

Swimming trunks

Swimsuits

Any accessories purchased from street vendors, including gold chains or glow-in-the-dark hats

Football shirts

Swimwear is not allowed in restaurants Spain. Picture: Getty Images

Smoking ban

Tourists will also be banned from smoking on the beach, as a new law was passed in Spain last year which gives local governments the power to fine anyone who is caught.

While places such as Barcelona and the Canary Islands already had the ban in place, there is now a nationwide law.

The local government can decide whether to impose the law and tourists can be charged up to £1,700.

Party fines

Those attending illegal parties in Ibiza and Majorca could face fines of up to a whopping £25,000.

Magaluf has become a party place for UK holidaymakers. Picture: Alamy

The authorities on the Balearic islands are trying to put a stop to "irregular commercially-promoted parties", with police given powers to take action after the events.

Those who organise house parties could also face maximum fines of £260,000, with the measures brought in last year.

Spending money

In another change in rules, tourists are now required to show that they have at least £85 to spend each day to make it into the country.

The Spanish Ministry of Interior gives a minimum spend of 100 euros per person per day, which is the equivalent of £85.

If travellers are stopped at border control, they must provide evidence they can afford their stay with certified checks, payment letters, credit cards or traveller's cheques.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury enjoy Bambi’s first holiday

Passports

Those travelling to Spain must have at least three months left on their passports, and it can’t be older than 10 years and nine months.

Guidance states: "Your passport must be:

issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country (check the ‘date of issue’)

valid for at least 3 months after the day you plan to leave (check the ‘expiry date’)

"You must check your passport meets these requirements before you travel.

"If your passport was issued before 1 October 2018, extra months may have been added to its expiry date."