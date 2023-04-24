Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish holiday with baby Bambi

Tommy Fury enjoys time in Dubai

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island stars Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have shared photos from their first holiday with baby Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have taken their daughter Bambi on a luxury trip to Dubai this week.

And the tot has been introduced to the lavish lifestyle early on as they jetted off business class on the six hour trip.

Enjoying their first holiday abroad as a family, Tommy shared the snap of the three of them together on his Instagram Stories and a series of plane emojis.

In sweet photos, the pair looked relaxed and happy as they wore comfortable outfits for the long-haul flight.

Molly-Mae spirits Bambi off on her first holiday

Three business class tickets from Manchester to Dubai can cost from £5,000 - £10,000 depending on the time you fly and the airline you use, so the tickets definitely don’t come cheap.

After arriving in UAE, Molly-Mae and Tommy wasted no time making the most of their incredible surroundings and took little Bambi to the beach.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the stars also shared pictures from the moment Bambi enjoyed her first ever swim.

Molly-Mae has shared a photo of her daughter's first swim. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae has shared pictures of Bambi's flip flops. Picture: Instagram

Bambi - who was born in January this year - looked adorable in a red strawberry swimsuit, with Molly-Mae captioning it: “Who ordered a fruit salad?"

Another snap sees the Love Island star holding her daughter in the water as they spent time in the hotel pool.

Tommy also posted photos of an incredible private boat trip he took with his girlfriend and daughter.

Tommy Fury has shared photos of a yacht he's staying on. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy are enjoying a luxury yacht. Picture: Instagram

Hiring a stunning yacht, the trio enjoyed snacks and drinks on the boat before looking out at the beautifully clear sea.

Inside the luxury yacht, fans can see leather seats, a huge TV and even a formal dining table.

Chartering a yacht in Dubai can cost around 1,500 AED (£300) to 2,500 AED (£500) an hour, depending on the size of the vessel.

Elsewhere on Molly-Mae’s Instagram, the star also shared a picture of her daughter’s adorable new Havana flip flops and her sandy feet.