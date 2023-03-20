Molly-Mae Hague left in tears as she shares unseen photos from Bambi's birth

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has shared some beautiful photos from the birth of her daughter Bambi.

The Love Island star is celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a parent and her boyfriend Tommy Fury surprised her with a special set up.

He hung up lots of photos of the little family, some of which have never been shared on Instagram before.

One photo sees Tommy leaning down to kiss his baby girl in a hospital cot, while another sees Molly-Mae smiling at the camera from her hospital bed while hugging her baby.

Molly-Mae Hague was surprised by Tommy on Mother's Day. Picture: Instagram

Captioning a few more photos, Molly-Mae wrote: “Mother's Day mood this morning.

“Being your mum is an honour little girl,” before adding: “Here’s to many years of kissing your face a million times a year (until you get embarrassed)... I will always do my best each day to be the best mummy to you.”

Elsewhere on Instagram, Molly-Mae revealed Tommy had taken her to the Corinthia hotel in London and covered their suite in a helium balloon display and streamer display.

Tommy also left a large cardboard cutout of the Disney character Bambi on their shared bed in tribute to their daughter.

Molly-Mae Hague has shared unseen photos of baby Bambi. Picture: Instagram

Molly captioned the video: "Speechless," and said she was the “luckiest mumma in the world."

She also ended up in tears after her mum Debbie gave her a sweet personalised book for Mother’s Day.

The children's book has a personalised story and front cover for her and Bambi which is called 'On Your First Mother's Day, Bambi loves Mummy This Much.'

Reading the book, Molly-Mae said: "Just had this in the post from my mum. Made me sob."

The Love Island star welcomed her first baby with Tommy in January and has been sharing updates ever since.

Opening up about wanting be a dad and the reason they chose the name Bambi, Tommy recently explained: "It's a really amazing story to be honest, because obviously in the [Love Island] villa, we would obviously talk about it. T

“hen when we left, we would talk about it even more about having babies.

"It was only one name for our little girl and it was Bambi because when Molly was young, she only ever wanted to call her little daughter one thing, and that was Bambi.

"So I'm not gonna be that guy that says no, you know? And I loved the name anyway."