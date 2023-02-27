Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's huge fortune - including £10k Instagram posts

By Naomi Bartram

What is Molly-Mae's net worth and how much does Tommy Fury get paid? Here's what we know about the Love Island couple...

After shooting to fame on Love Island back in 2019, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have gone from strength to strength.

As well as landing some huge advertising deals, the pair have moved into a stunning home and also welcomed their daughter Bambi.

Tommy has also returned to boxing and recently took part in a huge fight with Jake Paul. But how much are the couple worth? Here’s what we know…

What is Molly-Mae Hague's net worth?

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are thought to have a joint net worth of over £9 million together, with Molly-Mae’s net worth sitting at £6 million.

At 23-years-old, Molly-Mae is the director of MMH Group Holdings under which she owns three businesses; Filter, MMH International and FM Cosmetics.

She is also director of PrettyLittleThing and signed a seven-figure deal when she came out of Love Island.

In 2022, she also revealed on YouTube that she turned down a £2 million deal with a high street brand because she didn't personally wear the brand.

It’s previously been reported that the star can earn up to £10,000 for each sponsored post she shares on Instagram due to having 7.3 million followers.

She can also charge up to £10,000 for a joint personal appearance with Tommy and has her own fake tan range.

How much does Tommy Fury get paid for boxing?

Following a recent fight with Jake Paul, it’s thought Tommy took home £3.7million from sponsorships, pay per views and the actual fight.

The star has fought in eight fights since leaving the Love Island villa, following in the footsteps of his brother Tyson Fury.

Aside from his job as a boxer, he has also earned his millions through sponsorships and endorsements.

After winning against Jake, it’s thought Tommy will increase his net worth even more by being offered plenty more endorsement deals.

