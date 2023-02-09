Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears as she reveals Bambi’s emotional birth story

9 February 2023, 08:34

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her birthing story
Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her birthing story. Picture: Instagram/YouTube
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

New mum Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her birthing story after welcoming first daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague has emotionally opened up about the birth of her first baby. 

The former Love Island star welcomed little baby Bambi with her boyfriend Tommy Fury last month. 

Posting her first video on YouTube since becoming a mum, Molly-Mae introduced her daughter to her fans, saying: "We've got some people that we need to say hi to, Bam Bam."

She then became overwhelmed and started crying, before explaining the painful details of her birth. 

She said: "I pushed her out of my vagina - like, what? Don't get me wrong, that down there will never be the same again.

"OK it might be. We're still just working that out.

"I was in pain and it was really, really hard. It kind of felt like five hours of excruciating period pains.

"It was intense from my head to my toes I could feel the pain - it overtook my body.

"I spent five to six hours rolling around in the bed crying in agony. I just kept saying to the nurses as soon as you can give me an epidural please give me one.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter last month
Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter last month. Picture: Instagram

"I knew my pain threshold wasn't going to be enough to get me through a natural delivery."

Molly explained that she nearly had a C-section after advice from doctors, but things changed when she went from three to seven centimetres dilated in 20 minutes and she was given an epidural. 

"I put my legs up in the stirrups. A ventouse is like a suction cup that goes on the baby's head - so when I'm pushing Bambi out, my doctor is also pulling Bambi out,” she said. 

"I loved the pushing. I loved it because of my epidural. My epidural made me enjoy my labour - I would do it again in a heartbeat.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now parents
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now parents. Picture: Instagram

"I could feel Bambi's head coming out. I had this sensation her head was sliding out of me but I couldn't feel any pain. It was incredible."

Molly-Mae added that she actually captured the moment Bambi was born on video, added: "Funnily enough I did actually film me giving birth. I don't know why on this planet I thought I could show this online.

"This is the most vulnerable video I will ever, ever have of me. I bawled my eyes out watching it. I will definitely never, ever be able to show it."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Love is Blind is coming to the UK!

Love is Blind is coming to the UK and they're looking for singletons

TV & Movies

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are happening!

Disney confirm Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works

Lifestyle

Carl Fogarty is the dad of Love Island's Claudia

Inside Carl Fogarty’s life with Love Island star daughter Claudia

TV & Movies

New Look is shutting stores across the UK

New Look closing stores across UK in blow to high streets - see the full list

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans think she's given birth

Stacey Solomon fans ‘work out’ she's given birth after spotting pregnancy clue

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Oasis

Dr Louise Newson has revealed unknown menopause symptoms

Menopause expert reveals unknown symptoms women may not recognise

Lifestyle

Paddy Dingle's marriages revealed

Who has Emmerdale’s Paddy Dingle been married to? Relationship history explained

TV & Movies

The Rethinkers podcast is back with a new series

The Rethinkers is back! Katrina Ridley returns with brand new series of her podcast

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Money

John Cleese and his daughter will star in the Fawlty Towers reboot

Fawlty Towers reboot confirmed with John Cleese and daughter

TV & Movies

Celebrity Bake Off is back with a brand new series

When does Celebrity Bake Off 2023 start and who is in the line-up?

TV & Movies

Love Island fans think Claudia is Tom's ex after his reaction

Love Island fans 'work out' Claudia Fogarty is Tom Clare's ex after shock arrival

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot midi dress

Claudia Fogarty is set to join Love Island

Inside Love Island star Claudia Fogarty's glamorous life including famous dad

TV & Movies