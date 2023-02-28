Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

By Naomi Bartram

Molly-Mae Hague has shared heartwarming footage of Tommy Fury arriving home after defeating Jake Paul in a boxing match.

New mum Molly-Mae Hague has been reunited with Tommy Fury after spending weeks apart.

The Love Island pair have been separated after Tommy flew to Saudi Arabia to fight Jake Paul in one of the biggest boxing matches of the year.

And after coming out on top, Tommy arrived home to a heartwarming welcome from Molly-Mae and his daughter Bambi.

Sharing the moment they were reunited, Molly-Mae posted a photo on her Instagram Stories from their house which shows balloons and a huge banner reading: “Welcome home our champ! We are so proud of you!”

Molly-Mae welcomed her partner Tommy Fury home. Picture: Instagram

In another video, Tommy can be seen walking into his house holding his commemorative belt won at the event.

The room is covered in white balloons and Molly-Mae then walks out to hug him after his victory, captioning it: "My Champ".

She later went on to share a photo of Tommy cuddling his daughter, along with the word ‘complete’.

Molly-Mae stayed at home with the couple’s one-month old baby, Bambi, who Tommy dedicated his win to on Sunday.

The former Love Island star wore a white and hooded gown with his baby girl's name on in gold letters.

Tommy Fury was reunited with his daughter. Picture: Instagram

After winning, Tommy said: "I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my Mrs, I love you. I can’t wait to see you.

“This fight was for you. It’s for you Bambi, I love you."

After his victory was confirmed, Molly-Mae shared her pride for Tommy, writing on Instagram: "Never a doubt in my mind.”

This comes after Molly-Mae and Tommy waited a week to announce their daughter’s arrival, after she was born on January 23.

At the time, Molly-Mae told her followers: “One week old today. I can’t believe we get to keep you forever.”

She later added: "Just a couple of hours old. My heart just explodes every time I look at her... the love is unbelievable."