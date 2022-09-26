How much is Molly-Mae Hague worth and when is her due date?

Molly-Mae Hague announced the incredible news that she is pregnant over the weekend.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury announced the exciting news over the weekend with an adorable video documenting their love story.

The clip starts with the couple making vows to one another during the 2019 series of Love Island.

After the throw-back clip, it switches to Molly-Mae revealing her baby bump as the song The Night We Met by Lord Huron plays.

Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Instagram

Tommy can be seen crouched down, kissing her tummy while Molly-Mae laughs.

“I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet,” Molly-Mae captioned the post.

But what is Molly-Mae’s net worth and when will she give birth? Here’s what we know…

What is Molly-Mae Hague’s net worth?

Molly-Mae is thought to have an impressive joint net worth of over £3million joint net worth with Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are thought to be worth £3million. Picture: Instagram

According to reports, she earned over £500,000 in just one year, and made around £11,000 per week between August 2019 and August 2020.

She also has assets of £786,959 and is creative director PrettyLittleThing.

The star can also earn up to £10,890 for each sponsored post she shares on Instagram, while she can charge up to £10,000 for a joint personal appearance with Tommy.

When is Molly-Mae Hague’s due date?

While Molly-Mae hasn’t revealed her exact due date, most women don’t announce their pregnancy after the first trimester.

This would mean Molly-Mae is at least three months pregnant and therefore will be due around March 2023.