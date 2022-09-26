Love Island’s Maura Higgins shares emotional moment Molly-Mae Hague cries during ultrasound

Molly-Mae Hague pregnant: Maura Higgins has shared the moment her Love Island pal Molly-Mae sees her baby for the first time.

Congratulations are in order because Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby.

The couple, both 23, announced the exciting news over the weekend with an adorable video documenting their love story.

And Molly's best friend and fellow Love Islander Maura Higgins has shared the moment she saw her baby’s ultrasound.

The black and white video shows Molly-Mae put her hand over her mouth as she cries while looking at the screen.

Maura has shared an ultrasound appointment with Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram

Maura, 31, wrote: "The most precious say meeting you @mollymae & @tommyfury you are going to be amazing parents," wrote Maura.

She added: "Love you so much already."

This comes after Molly-Mae and Tommy delighted fans with a joint video revealing their exciting family news.

The video starts with the couple making vows to one another during the 2019 series of Love Island.

After the throw-back clip, it switches to Molly-Mae revealing her baby bump as the song The Night We Met by Lord Huron plays.

Tommy can be seen crouched down, kissing her tummy while Molly-Mae laughs.

“I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet,” Molly-Mae captioned the post.

Stacey Solomon was quick to comment, writing: “😭😭😭😭 congratulations this is amazing 😭😭😭😭”.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby. Picture: Instagram

Mrs Hinch said: “I can’t even cope 😭 mollyyyyyy!! I am crying into my pasta 😂😂 lots of love to you both xxxxx ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa wrote: “Wow this is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats xx,” while Maura added: “AND THERE WE GO IM CRYING AGAIN!!!!!!LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️”.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met three years ago after she entered the villa as a bombshell on day four.

They went on to finish in second place behind Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea and have been going strong ever since.