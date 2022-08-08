Inside Stacey Solomon's 'emotional' wedding dress fitting with baby Rose

8 August 2022, 15:57

Stacey Solomon tied the knot to her long-term partner Joe Swash at their Essex home Pickle Cottage last month.

Stacey Solomon is said to have been 'overcome with emotion' when trying on her wedding dress for the first time.

The 32-year-old Loose Women star, who married Joe Swash on July 24, wore a dress organised for her by Marie Therese Hickey, the owner of Verona Bridal.

The bridal shop have worked with many famous faces, but they recently described Stacey as their favourite so far.

Stacey tried on her wedding dress at her home Pickle Cottage
Stacey tried on her wedding dress at her home Pickle Cottage. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

They initially showed Stacey some options over Zoom, and they then headed over to her home so she could try them on while surrounded by loved ones.

Speaking to OK!, Marie said: "Stacey told us she’d never felt before how she felt when wearing that Jessica dress, she was just overcome with emotion. There were tears. Her sister Jemma came over to visit during the fitting, which was really lovely, and baby Rose was there too. My girls really bonded with the Solomon sisters in that intimate environment.

The wedding took place last month
The wedding took place last month. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

"You need a bride to trust you with something as important as their wedding day, so it was amazing that our team really connected with them both. It was a complete dream."

She added: "Stacey kept saying that she couldn’t wait for Joe and her little ones to see her in that beautiful gown."

