Stacey Solomon cries in emotional video of first dance with husband Joe Swash

A beautiful new video sees Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash during their first dance at their wedding.

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional video of her and Joe Swash’s first dance.

The pair tied the knot in a stunning wedding that took place at their home in Essex, nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

Stacey, 32, has been sharing small moments from the ceremony over the past few days, including a brand new clip of their first dance.

Posted on Instagram, the video sees Stacey and Joe, 40, on the dance floor while swaying along to My Love Is Your Love by Whitney Houston.

As Stacey cries into her husband’s arms, a very sweet moment sees Joe whisper to his bride ‘I love you’.

The video is captioned: "Our First Dance [crying face] I’m so lucky to have you by my side. Today, Tomorrow, Forever.

"We got to see some of our videos today and it was magical. It’s so nice to have had time to remember our wedding in our heads and tell each other our different memories & favourite moments. Then to see it all on video was just the most special feeling ever.

"Hope this makes your heart happy the way it did us. Joe speaking to me in the middle is my favourite bit."

Stacey added: "My sister found the singer who sung the version of this song that I am obsessed with and she booked her to sing us our first dance as a surprise. It was even more incredible live and I cried as soon as I saw it was her.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash married last week. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

"The dress is from @veronabridalni a small Irish boutique run by the kindest most incredible women who just made all of my dress dreams come true."

Fans were quick to comment on the stunning video, with one writing: “Cryyiinnnnggg. Can literally feel the love between you through this ❤️”

“OMG I can’t cope @staceysolomon this is soooo beautiful just pure n utter stunning. Thank you for sharing this with us 🤍🤍🤍,” said another.

A third said: “This is ridiculously beautiful! What an absolutely stunning video.”

A fourth wrote: “I can literally feel the love oozing out of you guys!!,” while a fifth added: “OMG I can’t cope @staceysolomon this is soooo beautiful just pure n utter stunning. Thank you for sharing this with us 🤍🤍🤍”

The couple are parents to baby Rose, and Rex, three, while Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10 and Joe is dad to 15-year-old son Harry from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, in another video, Joe can be seen watching back his best man speeches while crying, with a third clip seeing a rehearsal for their first dance.

Following their ceremony, the couple’s good pal James Argent sang at the reception with his band, before a DJ played out garage songs.

Guests included Loose Women’s Linda Robson, 64, and TOWIE’s Ricky Rayment, 31.