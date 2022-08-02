Linda Robson reveals why she was the only Loose Women star at Stacey Solomon’s wedding

Stacey Solomon's Loose Women pal Linda Robson has opened up about her 'beautiful' wedding.

Linda Robson has shared details of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding day.

The pair got married last week in an intimate ceremony at their Essex home nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

And now Loose Women star Linda, 64, has revealed why she was the only star of the panel show there.

She explained Nadia Sawalha was invited by Stacey, 32, but was away at the time, while Kaye Adams lives in Scotland so was unable to travel there.

Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson are good friends. Picture: Alamy

"There was only me, Tom and Sally – the bosses from Loose Women that went," Linda told OK! magazine.

Linda went on to say the big day was ‘amazing’, as she said: “There were many best men. The speeches went on a little long. So it was two of Joe’s best mates and all his sons and that. The kids were all page boys and bridesmaids.’

“It was an amazing day. We didn’t get out there until about 12 o’clock that night.”

Linda also said the ceremony was ‘moving’ when Joe, 40, was walked down the aisle by his mum, having lost his dad when he was just 11 years old.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash married last week. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

Stacey and Joe are parents to baby Rose and Rex, three, while Stacey has two sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

Sharing photos of her special day on Instagram, Stacey admitted it still ‘felt like a dream.’

The X Factor star also included a quote from Dr. Seuss, which read: "You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams."

She continued: "We love you all & the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

"Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad," she continued. "A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with."