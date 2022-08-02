Linda Robson reveals why she was the only Loose Women star at Stacey Solomon’s wedding

2 August 2022, 10:26 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 10:29

Stacey Solomon's Loose Women pal Linda Robson has opened up about her 'beautiful' wedding.

Linda Robson has shared details of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding day.

The pair got married last week in an intimate ceremony at their Essex home nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

And now Loose Women star Linda, 64, has revealed why she was the only star of the panel show there.

She explained Nadia Sawalha was invited by Stacey, 32, but was away at the time, while Kaye Adams lives in Scotland so was unable to travel there.

Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson are good friends
Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson are good friends. Picture: Alamy

"There was only me, Tom and Sally – the bosses from Loose Women that went," Linda told OK! magazine.

Linda went on to say the big day was ‘amazing’, as she said: “There were many best men. The speeches went on a little long. So it was two of Joe’s best mates and all his sons and that. The kids were all page boys and bridesmaids.’

“It was an amazing day. We didn’t get out there until about 12 o’clock that night.”

Linda also said the ceremony was ‘moving’ when Joe, 40, was walked down the aisle by his mum, having lost his dad when he was just 11 years old.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash married last week
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash married last week. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

Stacey and Joe are parents to baby Rose and Rex, three, while Stacey has two sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

Sharing photos of her special day on Instagram, Stacey admitted it still ‘felt like a dream.’

The X Factor star also included a quote from Dr. Seuss, which read: "You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams."

She continued: "We love you all & the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

"Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad," she continued. "A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Waitrose will be getting rid of best before labels over 500 of their products

More supermarkets across UK scrap best before dates

Lifestyle

Here's how much Ekin-Su and Davide are worth

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's net worths revealed

TV & Movies

You can apply to be on Love Island 2023

How to apply for Love Island 2023 as applications open

TV & Movies

Willow has landed roles in Grease and High School Musical

Pink's daughter Willow 'bitten by the theatre bug' as she stars in Grease

Louisa Clein plays Maya Stepney in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louisa Clein's life away from Maya Stepney character

TV & Movies

Big Brother is back on our TVs

ITV confirm Big Brother will return with teaser after five year hiatus

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island last night

Who won Love Island last night?

TV & Movies

Here's how old Luca Bish from Love Island is

How old is Love Island's Luca Bish?

TV & Movies

Love Island is finishing tonight

Love Island 2022 vote: How to vote for your winners on the app

TV & Movies

Big Brother looks set to return next year

Big Brother 'set to return as ITV bosses strike deal'

TV & Movies

Arianna Ajtar played Olivia in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Arianna Ajtar's life away from Olivia Radfield

TV & Movies

Michael Owen didn't appear in Love Island Meet the Parents

Michael Owen breaks silence on daughter Gemma's Love Island stint as her family meet Luca

TV & Movies

Heart's top picks for August

Heart's August Top Picks: What we're buying and trying this month

Lifestyle

The Love Island final is tonight

What time is the Love Island final and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies

Here's who left Love Island last night

Who went out of Love Island last night?

TV & Movies