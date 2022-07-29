Stacey Solomon unveils fairytale dress in stunning first wedding pictures

Stacey has shared the first photos from her wedding. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

Stacey got married to Joe Swash in a dream ceremony at their Essex home over the weekend.

Stacey Solomon described her wedding as a 'dream' as she shared the first official photos from last weekend's ceremony.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, married Joe Swash, 40, in a dream ceremony in the garden of their Essex home Pickle Cottage.

Stacey looked stunning in an off-white princess gown, which featured a tulle floor-length skirt and a corset-style top with spaghetti straps and draped sleeves.

She captioned the adorable pics: "🕊Forever 🕊 Me and My Husband 😭 I don’t think I will ever get used to saying that. It all feels like a dream 🥲."

Stacey and Joe got married in their Essex home Pickle Cottage. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

Stacey also included a quote from Dr. Seuss, which read: "You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams."

She described her wedding as "the most special day", adding: "We love you all & the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

Stacey and Joe's wedding took place last weekend. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

Stacey looked stunning in a fairytale dress. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

"Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad," she continued. "A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with."

"We have copyrighted all these photos. We ask for all media who wish to use them on their own platforms to lawfully do the right thing by asking permission from the photographer. They will in turn give permission for them to be used as long as the media outlets using them make a donation to a charity that supports bereaved children."

Stacey added: "These memories are so special to us and it would mean the absolute world to us if they made a difference to children growing up with the loss and heartache that my father and my husband did. Thank you for respecting our wishes lots of love Mr & Mrs Solomon-Swash."