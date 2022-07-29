Stacey Solomon unveils fairytale dress in stunning first wedding pictures

29 July 2022, 14:33 | Updated: 29 July 2022, 14:39

Stacey has shared the first photos from her wedding
Stacey has shared the first photos from her wedding. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

Stacey got married to Joe Swash in a dream ceremony at their Essex home over the weekend.

Stacey Solomon described her wedding as a 'dream' as she shared the first official photos from last weekend's ceremony.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, married Joe Swash, 40, in a dream ceremony in the garden of their Essex home Pickle Cottage.

Stacey looked stunning in an off-white princess gown, which featured a tulle floor-length skirt and a corset-style top with spaghetti straps and draped sleeves.

She captioned the adorable pics: "🕊Forever 🕊 Me and My Husband 😭 I don’t think I will ever get used to saying that. It all feels like a dream 🥲."

Stacey and Joe got married in their Essex home Pickle Cottage
Stacey and Joe got married in their Essex home Pickle Cottage. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

Stacey also included a quote from Dr. Seuss, which read: "You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams."

She described her wedding as "the most special day", adding: "We love you all & the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

Stacey and Joe's wedding took place last weekend
Stacey and Joe's wedding took place last weekend. Picture: Chelsea White Photography
Stacey looked stunning in a fairytale dress
Stacey looked stunning in a fairytale dress. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

"Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad," she continued. "A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with."

"We have copyrighted all these photos. We ask for all media who wish to use them on their own platforms to lawfully do the right thing by asking permission from the photographer. They will in turn give permission for them to be used as long as the media outlets using them make a donation to a charity that supports bereaved children."

Stacey added: "These memories are so special to us and it would mean the absolute world to us if they made a difference to children growing up with the loss and heartache that my father and my husband did. Thank you for respecting our wishes lots of love Mr & Mrs Solomon-Swash."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

There's a shock Love Island dumping twist tonight

Love Island first look: Who is dumped tonight in shock twist?

TV & Movies

The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image)

'I was fuming after another woman told my son to stop crying as her baby was asleep'

Lifestyle

Rebekah Vardy has lost her libel case

Rebekah Vardy loses 'Wagatha Christie' case against Coleen Rooney

News

Neighbours has come to an end after 37 years

Neighbours finale leaves fans 'crying their eyes out' after major twist

TV & Movies

A wedding guest has been left furious over her friends wedding

Bride-to-be forces guests to pay £4k to attend lavish wedding

Lifestyle

Helen Skelton lost £70k of her life savings

Helen Skelton reveals she lost £70k life savings in banking scam
Adam Collard was coupled up with four girls on Love Island

Love Island star Adam Collard's relationship history revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Andrew Le Page looks totally different with long hair

Love Island's Andrew Le Page is unrecognisable with long hair in unearthed snaps

TV & Movies

Sue Radford met her granddaughter this week

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares adorable moment she met 13th grandchild for the first time
A couple bought an entire village in France

Couple who couldn't afford home in the UK buy entire village in France

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has to pay almost £1,000 for meal on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces paying £900 per meal on huge family holiday
Paddy has broken his social media silence following his split from Christine

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence following Christine split

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen were dumped from Love Island

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

TV & Movies

Kate Ferdinand has tragically suffered a miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand 'heartbroken' as she shares loss of second child with Rio
Here's the Love Island stars who went back to their day jobs after the

All the Love Island contestants who went back to their day jobs

TV & Movies