Stacey Solomon quits social media with sweet message ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Ahead of her wedding to Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon has quit social media.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are tying the knot this weekend in front of their nearest and dearest at Pickle Cottage.

The couple have been planning the day of their dreams for the past two years after the ceremony was pushed back when Stacey fell pregnant with baby Rose.

And Stacey, 32, has been giving fans a glimpse of the big day, including her garden set up and new hair.

But in her last Instagram story of the day, Stacey said that she would be taking a break from social media ahead of the ceremony.

Stacey Solomon is taking a break from social media. Picture: Instagram

Alongside a snap of a bathtub running water, she wrote: "Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for your beautiful messages and the kindest well wishes ever.

"Thank you for all your advice and tips.

"One of the pieces of advice all of you told me was to soak it all in and enjoy every second because it's over in a flash.

"So I'm going to say goodbye to my phone for a few days and make sure I take in every moment, the set up the getting ready, the day and the aftermath.

"I love you all lots and lots and lots. Thank you for your kindness always and lots of love from Joe, Harry, Zachary, Leighton, Rex and Rose.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot at Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

"And me - Soon to be Solomon Swash".

In the run-up to the big day, Stacey had been transforming her garden into the perfect wedding venue.

She gave guests a glimpse of the finished product showing off wooden tables and chairs laid out.

She said: "Good Morning, Set Up Time.

"A special message to Ikea who has given me the opportunity to borrow their beautiful chairs, tables, cutlery and so much more so that we can use them for the day and then we will clean them and donate them to charity.

Stacey Solomon gave a glimpse of her garden. Picture: Instagram

"I am so grateful to have this chance to be able to give to different charities to pass on to people who will be able to use it...

"It is a huge privilege to have a platform and I don't take if for granted.

"Nothing is guaranteed and nothing lasts forever so while I have the chance, I'm so glad to be able to do things like this…”

Stacey Solomon has had a hair transformation ahead of her wedding. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women star - who is mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, three, and baby Rose - also shared a photo of her new hair.

Sharing three photos of her transformation on Sunday, Stacey said: “Wedding Hair Done 👰‍♀️ It feels so so lovely to be blonde again 🥲 For some reason I just wanted to be back to me and my (not so natural but natural 😂) for our special day.

“As much as I love changing to fun bright colours I didn’t want anything crazy for the wedding and just want to feel as me as possible 😂 I love it so much. It was a process but it was sooo WORTH IT 😉 Happy Friyay everyone. Not long to go 🥹”