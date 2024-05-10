Exclusive

Amanda Holden fabulously arrives to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final on a speed boat

10 May 2024, 06:30 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 08:17

Amanda Holden looked stunning in a gold jumpsuit as she hopped on a speed boat to Heart HQ
Amanda Holden looked stunning in a gold jumpsuit as she hopped on a speed boat to Heart HQ. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

To celebrate Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2024 final, Amanda Holden decided to upgrade her commute to Heart HQ where we are making one person £1,000,000 richer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amanda Holden arrives to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire Final in style!

The final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2024 is here and Amanda Holden showed up to the big moment in style, dancing under Tower Bridge in a gold sequin jumpsuit on a speed boat on the River Thames - iconic!

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire will be making one of our finalists £1,000,000 richer today, with the live final streaming on Global Player during Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

As the show was due to start, Jamie was sat in the Heart studio ready to kick the final off, dressed in his finery - including a golden bowtie - however, his co-presenter was no where to be found.

Spoiler! Amanda was actually commuting to the studios in the most fabulous style, dancing on the front of a speed boat as it sped down the River Thames.

Amanda Holden looks sensational as she jumped on a speed boat to the Heart Make Me A Millionaire final
Amanda Holden looks sensational as she jumped on a speed boat to the Heart Make Me A Millionaire final. Picture: Heart

Yesterday, we found our 10th finalist for Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2024 who will join the other nine at Heart HQ in London to find out who will be walking away with the life-changing money.

Amanda and Jamie will be making someone £1,000,000 richer with Heart's Make Me A Millionaire
Amanda and Jamie will be making someone £1,000,000 richer with Heart's Make Me A Millionaire. Picture: Heart

Last year, we made Margaret Coetzer a millionaire when she opened her selected box to find the cash prize hidden within it.

Back in 2022, it was Paul Clymer who walked away from the Heart Studio with the £1,000,000 and the year before Shelley Humphries was our lucky winner.

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire debuted back in 2020, where last-minute finalist Tommy Norton became our first millionaire - but who will walk away with the money this year?

