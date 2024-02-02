Heart's Make Me A Millionaire is back for 2024!

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire is back! Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire is back for another year as we make another person £1,000,000 richer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You could become a MILLIONAIRE with the return for Heart's Make Me A Millionaire for 2024.

From Monday 5th February, the biggest game on UK radio will return from 6:30am on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden - you won't want to miss it!

...This is because we guarantee one Heart listener will win a life-changing (and tax free) £1,000,000 this year.

Listen to Heart from 6:30am on Monday for your chance to play!